LANSING — The Spring Hill volleyball team defeated Basehor-Linwood in straight sets to win the Lansing Invitational.
The Lady Broncos, ranked sixth in Class 5A, went 5-0 in the tournament and improved to a perfect 13-0 on the season.
Spring Hill defeated Basehor-Linwood on Saturday, Sept. 14, by scores of 25-17 and 25-20.
The Lady Broncos defeated the Lady Cats in the showdown between Class 5A and Class 4A by scores of 25-19 and 25-18.
Spring Hill defeated Lansing in straight sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22 to open the tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Shawnee Mission North by scores of 25-17 and 25-8.
Spring Hill went three sets in a victory against Olathe West, winning the match by scores of 15-25, 25-16 and 25-8.
Jaylyn Stevenson leads the Lady Broncos in kills with 81. Stevenson also has a team-leading 16 aces.
Alli Frank has 21 blocks. Daphne Gardner has 213 assists at setter. Caitlyn Rexroat has 136 service receives.
