SPRING HILL — The Lady Broncos and Wildcats won team titles in the Spring Hill Invitational.
The Spring Hill girls posted 99 points to capture the crown Monday, April 25. Louisburg was runner-up and Osawatomie placed sixth.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the boys team title with 125 points. Spring Hill placed second. Osawatomie was fifth.
Margo Todd, Kenzie Rios and Avery Feeback placed first, second and third in the discus to lead the Lady Broncos. Todd placed first with a mark of 112-10. She won the shot put with a distance of 36-1.
Jaden Vohs won three events to lead the Louisburg Wildcats. Vohs ran a time of 2:10 for first place in the 800-meter run. He set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:38. Vohs won the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.
The Wildcats swept the javelin, placing first, second and third. Nathan Vincent had a mark of 145-10 for first place. Carson Wade was runner-up and Lane Ryals finished third.
Vincent, who had two gold-medal performances, also won the discus with a mark of 132-8.
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, swept the hurdles. He won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.76. Koontz won the 300 hurdles in 41.28.
Girls Champions
Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, won the triple jump with a leap of 33-5.5. She placed second in the pole vault and second in the long jump.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the 4x800.
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, won the 100-meter dash in 12.70. Vohs was second in the 200-meter, second in the 1,600 and third in the 800.
Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, won the 3,200 in 12:52.
Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, cleared 9-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, had a leap of 18-1.5 for first place in the long jump.
Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, won the javelin with a mark of 108-6.
Boys Champions
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, cleared 6-2 for first place in the high jump. He placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, cleared a personal record 13-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, won the 100 and 200. He ran a time of 11.14 in the 100 and 23.20 in the 200.
Luke Bunker, Spring Hill, ran a time of 52.69 for first place in the 400-meter dash. He placed second in the 200-meter dash.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, had a leap of 20-6.5 for first place in the long jump.
Carter Meek, Spring Hill, had a toss of 47-6 for first place in the shot put.
The Spring Hill Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay in 44.09 and the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:31.
Other girls results were:
100 — Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, third
200 — Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, third
400 — Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, second; Delaney Wright, Louisburg, third
100 hurdles — Grace Awusa, Spring Hill, second; Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, third
300 hurdles — Rooney, Louisburg, second; Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, third
High jump — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, second; Ashley Brown, Spring Hill, third
Pole vault — Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, third
Long jump — Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, third
Triple jump — Elizabeth Suter, Spring Hill, third
Shot put — Feeback, Spring Hill, third
Javelin — Avery Dempsey, Osawatomie, second
Other boys results were:
100 — Collin Rooeny, Spring Hill, third
200 — Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, third
400 — Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, second; Ptacek, Louisburg, third
800 — Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, second; Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, third
1,600 — Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, second; Brings Plenty, Louisburg, third
3,200 — Brings Plenty, Louisburg, second
110 hurdles — Rooney, Spring Hill, second; Nathan Apple, Louisburg, third
300 hurdles — Rooney, Spring Hill, second
High jump — Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, third
Pole vault — Michael Anderson, Spring Hill, second; Cooper Wingfield, Louisburg, third
Long jump — Mitchell, Spring Hill, second; Jase Hovey, Louisburg, third
Triple jump — Wingfield, Louisburg, second
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, second; Aidan Palmer, Spring Hill, third
Discus — Palmer, Spring Hill, second
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.