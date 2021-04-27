LOUISBURG — Izzy Williams won three events to lead the Spring Hill Lady Broncos to the team title in the Louisburg Invitational track and field meet.
Williams won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and ran a leg on the Spring Hill girls’ first-place 4x100-meter relay team at the meet Thursday, April 22.
Williams ran a time of 12.77 to win the 100-meter dash. She won the 200-meter dash in 26.22.
The Lady Broncos swept the relays, winning the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
Delaney Wright led the Lady Cats in her home meet, winning the 400-meter dash and the long jump. She ran a time of 1:01 for first place in the 400-meter dash. Wright had a leap of 18-0.5 to win the long jump. Wright was second in the 200-meter dash.
The Louisburg Lady Cats swept the javelin. Alyse Moore won the event with a mark of 140-3. Tae Ellison was runner-up. Davis Guetterman placed third.
Amiah Simmons won three events for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. Simmons swept the hurdles. She won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.14. Simmons ran a time of 49.47 for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Amiah Simmons and Tiana Simmons placed first and second in the high jump. Amiah Simmons cleared 5-0 to win the event. Amiah Simmons was also runner-up in the 100-meter dash. Tiana Simmons placed third in the long jump.
Justin Collins and Tom Koontz each won two events for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Collins won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.72. He ran a time of 52.88 for first place in the 400-meter dash.
Koontz made a clean sweep in the hurdles. He ran a time of 15.65 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. Koontz placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.19.
The Louisburg Wildcats swept the relays, winning the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
Girls Champions
Payton Hines, Spring Hill, placed first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, ran a time of 5:35 for first place in the 1,600-meter run.
Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run in 13:10.
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, cleared 10-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Boys Champions
Ben Wiedenmann, Louisburg, ran a time of 23.98 for first place in the 200-meter dash. He was second in the 100-meter dash.
Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.
Oliver Knittel, Spring Hill, set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.
John Mitchell, Spring Hill, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:04.
Leonardo Bazza, Spring Hill, placed first in the high jump, clearing 6-2.
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, cleared 12-6 for first place in the pole vault.
Daniel Mitchell, Spring Hill, had a mark of 38-9.5 for first place in the triple jump.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, won the javelin with a mark of 158-6.
Girls Placers
Emily Dowd, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 400-meter dash. Emma Vohs, Louisburg, placed third.
Kiana Navratil, Spring Hill, placed second in the 800-meter run. Christine McCoy, Osawatomie, was third.
Saydee Shannon, Spring Hill, placed second in the 3,200-meter run. Erin Apple, Louisburg, was third.
Rosalyn Johnson, Osawatomie, was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jane Hough, Prairie View, placed second in the pole vault. Logan Kilby, Spring Hill, was third.
Kilby, Spring Hill, was second in the triple jump.
Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 400-meter dash.
Meredith Todd, Spring Hill, placed second in the shot put. Alyse Moore, Louisburg, was third.
Todd, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the discus.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Jessica Petric, Prairie View, was third in the 200-meter dash.
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, placed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Loralie Harris, Spring Hill, placed third in the high jump.
Corina McMullen, Louisburg, was third in the discus.
Boys Placers
Damien Kline, Prairie View, was second in the 200-meter dash. Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, placed third.
Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, placed second in the 400-meter dash.
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, was second in the 800-meter run. Carson Houchen, Louisburg, placed third.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, placed second in the 1,600-meter run. Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill, placed third.
Ryan Rodgers, Louisburg, was second in the 3,200-meter run. Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, placed third.
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was second in the high jump.
Mitchell, Spring Hill, placed second in the long jump. Bauer, Spring Hill, was third.
Carter Meade, Spring Hill, was second in the triple jump. Romeo Smith, Osawatomie, placed third.
Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, placed second in the shot put. Fletcher Pankey, Spring Hill, was third.
Vincent, Louisburg, was runner-up in the discus. Chase Pritchard, Louisburg, was third.
Jay Scollin, Louisburg, was second in the javelin.
O’Leary, Spring Hill, placed second in the pole vault.
Collin Rooney, Spring Hill, was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bodi Isenhower, Prairie View, placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Kline, Prairie View, was third in the high jump.
