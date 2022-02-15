LOUISBURG — Spring Hill’s Jenna Weber went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter in a 48-43 victory against Louisburg on Friday, Feb. 11, notching the 200th career win for coach Clay Frigon.
“The 200 wins definitely go to all the great players we have had throughout the years,” Frigon said. “They are the reason I coach. They have driven our program to where it is today.
“Along with that, we have had great support from administration, support staff, parents, and the community,” he said.
Frigon has been with the Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball team for 20 years. He is in his 17th season as head coach.
Louisburg held an 11-9 edge in the first quarter on winter homecoming. Spring Hill regained the lead with a 10-6 advantage in the second quarter.
The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Broncos 14-13 in the third quarter. Spring Hill closed out the game with a 16-12 run in the final frame to win it by five points, 48-43.
Weber led the Spring Hill Lady Broncos with a game-high 19 points. Sydney Buscher hit double figures with 10 points.
Coral Callen and Kaylee Oaks each had seven points. Brooke Powell added five points.
Spring Hill made 16 field goals. The Lady Broncos sank 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Mynsted scored 16 points to lead Louisburg. Adyson Ross and Delanie Tally each had 10 points. Emma Prettyman posted seven points.
Louisburg made 14 field goals. The Lady Cats sank 11 of 15 from the line.
