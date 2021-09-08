LOUISBURG — Six members of the Lady Cat cross country team are back to start their quest to return to the state meet in Wamego.
Louisburg placed third in the Class 4A state meet, winning a state trophy for the first time in program history. The girls are looking for a fifth straight team trip to state.
Sophomore Lola Edwards, the Spotlight girls runner of the year, posted the fastest time in the area last season. Her season-best time came in the Class 4A regional meet at Baldwin, where Edwards finished third in 19 minutes, 49 seconds. Edwards placed 10th in the state meet.
Sophomore Madison Rhamy led the Lady Cats at state, placing eighth. Senior Reese Johnson was 15th.
Also back from the state team are junior Bree Gassman, sophomore Erin Apple and junior Nova Ptacek.
Edwards was a first-team Spotlight runner. Rhamy and Johnson were also first team. Apple and Gassman were second team. Ptacek was honorable mention.
Edwards and Rhamy placed third and fourth in the regional meet. Johnson was 14th. Apple placed 23rd. Gassman was 28th.
Senior Ryan Rogers, senior Hayden Ross, junior Leo Martin and junior Trent Allen return to lead a Wildcat boys team that placed third in the Baldwin regional to qualify for state.
Rogers was 16th in the regional meet and 16th in the league meet. Ross and Martin ran their personal best times at the regional meet. Sophomore Noah Cotter also ran a season-best time at the regional.
Rogers was a first-team Spotlight selection. Ross, Martin and Cotter were second team. Senior Sawyer Richardson was honorable mention.
Other seniors out for the Louisburg cross country team are Drake Baus and Jaden Vohs.
