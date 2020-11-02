WAMEGO — The Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team placed third in the Class 4A state meet, winning a team trophy for the first time in program history.
It was a weekend of firsts for Louisburg. Not only did the Lady Cats bring home the first team trophy in school history, the Wildcat boys competed as a team at state for the first time in Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Louisburg girls came out of the toughest regional in the state at Baldwin. Baldwin and Eudora placed first and second in the state.
Baldwin had a score of 39 to take the team title. Eudora was runner-up with a score of 60. Louisburg placed third with a team total of 100, holding off Buhler by eight points for the final team trophy.
Madison Rhamy led the Lady Cats, placing eighth with a time of 20 minutes, 58 seconds.
Lola Edwards was 10th in 21:00. Reese Johnson ran a time of 21:28 for 15th place.
Claire Brown placed 49th in 22:59. Bree Gassman was 57th in 23:25. Erin Apple placed 67th in 23:42. Nova Ptacek was 77th in 24:33.
The Louisburg girls and boys placed third in the Baldwin regional, qualifying both teams for the state meet. While it was the first team trip for the boys, Saturday marked the fourth year in a row the Lady Cats ran at state as a team.
Darin Hudgeons and Alana Bollinger represented the Paola Lady Panthers. Hudgeons placed 27th in 21:56. Bollinger was 28th in 22:04.
Carson Houchen led the Louisburg boys in the Class 4A state meet, placing 33rd in 18:12. Ryan Rogers was 46th in 18:29. Cade Holtzen ran a time of 18:46 for 56th place.
Hayden Ross was 66th in 19:09. Caden Bradshaw placed 72nd in 19:16.
Leo Martin crossed the finish line in 19:39 for 81st place. Trent Allen was 90th in 20:26.
Class 5A meet in Augusta
Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill led the Lady Broncos at the Class 5A state meet in Augusta, Kan., placing 26th in 20:35.
Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill was 29th with a time of 20:43.
Class 3A meet in Wamego
Kelsie Konitzer qualified to represent the Prairie View Lady Buffalos in the Class 3A state meet in Wamego on Saturday.
Konitzer placed 80th in the state with a time of 24:39.
