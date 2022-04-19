BONNER SPRINGS – Mia Wilson singled in a four-run seventh inning as the Louisburg Lady Cats fought back from a 6-2 deficit on the road against Bonner Springs.
Louisburg lost the heartbreaker with Bonner Springs, giving up one run in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, April 12, in the one-run, 7-6 loss.
Wilson had two base hits in the game, driving in two runs.
Sabra Brueggen singled, drove in three runs and scored. Ashley Moreau singled and drove home one run.
Adelynn Stohs walked, singled and scored two runs. Megan Quinn singled and scored. Isabella Moreland walked and scored. Mackenzie Rooney scored.
Wilson worked five innings, allowing six runs on four hits. Moreland gave up one run on one hit in relief.
Louisburg lost the second game at Bonner Springs by a score of 11-1.
Moreland and Wilson doubled. Wilson drove in one run.
Rooney singled and scored. Quinn singled.
Quinn pitched three innings and took the loss. Moreland pitched one inning in relief.
The Lady Cats took an 11-1 loss on the road against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 14.
Stohs doubled and scored. Brueggen singled and scored. Jenna Cauthon had two base hits.
Moreland started the game, working three innings. Wilson pitched the final two innings in relief.
