WICHITA — The Lady Cats soccer team placed fourth in the Class 4-1A state tournament.
Louisburg (12-8-1) fell to McPherson (15-5-1) in the third-place game Saturday, May 29, at Stryker Complex in Wichita.
It was the fourth straight appearance in the state final four for the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer program.
Olivia Barber gave the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead with a goal with 28 minutes left in the first half.
McPherson tied the game with a goal in the final two minutes of the first half. They added a goal in the second half to win it 2-1.
Louisburg lost to Mulvane (16-5-0) in the semifinals Friday, May 28.
The Lady Cats led 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Alexis Hampton. Mulvane scored twice in the final 25 minutes for a 2-1 win.
Mulvane fell to Bishop Miege (15-6-0) in the state championship game by a final of 4-0.
“What an incredible ride,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “These girls battled and had a really good weekend. They left everything they had out there this weekend.”
Emma Christy got the Lady Cats going against Heritage Christian Academy in the state quarterfinals, breaking a 0-0 tie in the first half on Thursday, May 20. Barber fired in a cross and Christy was there to put it in the back of the net.
Adyson Ross fired a shot from about 30 yards out that soared past the Heritage Christian keeper for a 2-0 lead in the second half.
Barber put the final touch on the win, taking a pass from Christy and hitting nothing but net with her shot for the 3-0 final.
Louisburg advanced to the regional title game with a 10-0 victory against Bishop Ward. Lola Edwards, Hailey Sword, Barber and Hampton each had two goals in the victory.
Hampton broke a 1-1 tie in double overtime, scoring the game winner in a 2-1 victory against Eudora on Tuesday, May 18.
Members of the Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team are Olivia Barber, Abigail Christensen, Emma Christy, Lola Edwards, Bree Gassman, Elizabeth George, Lizvet Guzman Damian, Sierra Hahn, Bailey Hallas, Alexis Hampton, Tehya Harvey, Jolie Hendrickson, Reese Johnson, Brianne Kuhlman, Catie Lemke, Macy Lemke, Kassidi Lomax, Sammy McDaniel, Melissa Meigs, Ruth Minster, Madison O’Keefe, Novella Ptacek, Madison Quinn, Adysoin Ross, Madison Smith, Hailey Sword, Kennady Wilkerson and Bronwynn Williams.
Louisburg is coached by Kyle Conley and Jordan Roquemore.
