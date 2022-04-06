LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat soccer program has 12 returning letter-winners, including nine starters back.
Thirty-seven girls are out for the team this season. It is the seventh year of existence for the program.
Seniors ready to lead the team are goalie Sierra Hahn, midfielder Reese Johnson, midfielder Cate Lemke, defender Ruth Minster and defender Sammy McDaniel.
Juniors back are forward Tehya Harvey, midfielder Adyson Ross, defender Brianne Kuhlman and midfielder Bree Gassman.
Sophomore letter-winners returning are forward Alexis Hampton, forward Lola Edwards, midfielder Bronwynn Williams, midfielder Hailey Sword and goalie Macy Lemke.
Freshmen ready to make an impact at the varsity level are forward Rowan Yows, midfielder Jaden Bentz, forward Baileigh Johnson, midfielder Shylar Whiting and defender Evyn Richardson.
“Our team has been doing the best we can with the weather issues,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We have been outside and working really hard.
“We have improved so much since day one,” Conley said. “We have a solid core returning. I’m excited where we are right now.”
The Lady Cats set some lofty goals heading into the season. The team wants to win more than 10 games, compete for a Frontier League title, win a regional championship and advance to the semifinals for the state tournament.
“We need to stay healthy and get better each and every day,” Conley said. “We have a great core of girls, and our team chemistry is really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.