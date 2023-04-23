Lady Cat soccer team takes 30 shots in loss Apr 23, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230426_mr_spt_soccer_01 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Louisburg Lady Cat defenders Mena Ferch (center) and Brylee Diderich pressure a Baldwin player on a shot during a tough 3-1 home loss on Thursday, April 13. Show more Show less Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Louisburg Lady Cat defenders Mena Ferch (center) and Brylee Diderich pressure a Baldwin player on a shot during a tough 3-1 home loss on Thursday, April 13. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Louisburg defender Ellery Allen runs with a Baldwin player for the ball during a home contest Thursday, April 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat soccer team was unlucky in a tough match against Baldwin.Louisburg took 30 shots in the game, including 16 in the second half.The Lady Cats managed to put just one of those shots in the back of the net in a 3-1 loss at home Thursday, April 13.Baldwin struck first, and twice, taking a 2-0 lead.Bree Gassman countered with a goal for the Louisburg Lady Cats for a 2-1 deficit.Baldwin kept the slate clean in the second half and won it 3-1.Suffering two losses in three matches, the Louisburg girls bounced back with a commanding 5-1 victory against Augusta on the road at Emporia on Monday, April 17.Adyson Ross scored to give the Lady Cats a 2-0 lead. Ellery Allen put one in the back of the net for a 3-0 score.Mena Ferch netted a goal for a 4-0 lead at the intermission. Lexi Hampton scored in the second half as the Lady Cats sealed the 5-1 victory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest made after undercover narcotics investigationFirst Presbyterian Church for sale in PaolaTraffic stop leads to narcotics arrestEarly morning fire damages garageCity of Paola finalizes agreement with LegionPaola sets guidelines, rental fees for ballfieldsFloyd Lynn JohannLong naps and heart disease in Wichita? Doctor ExplainsFamilies enjoy Third Saturday event in OsawatomieKansas hospital officials say new criminal penalties needed to deter patient, visitor violence Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Could using state funds for private education lead to public school closures in Emporia? (1)New Study: OCD misunderstood in Casper. Doctor Explains (1)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Letter to the Editor - Elena Super (1)Letter to the Editor - Chris Brown (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights 0:42 Eight Potential First-Round Picks Had Predraft Visits with Packers
