LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team was looking to hoist a few more banners in the gymnasium.
The Lady Cats returned 12 seniors from a team that competed in back-to-back state championship games.
Louisburg placed second in the state in 2019 and 2018. The program was finished in the top four in the state in 2017. Three final four appearances at state, with two state runner-up trophies, is an exceptional run for a program that started in 2016.
The Lady Cats were a dynasty, posting a record of 44-18-1 over the past three seasons, or an average season of 15-6.
With 12 seniors back for the 2020 campaign, the Lady Cats had their sights set on a state championship.
“I would have had 12 seniors on this year’s team looking to see if they could become one of very few to make it to the state final four, four years in a row,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “This year’s team made three really solid goals: win a league title, win a regional championship and win a state championship.
“This would have been our program's fifth year and everything was built for this season,” Conley said. “I honestly feel we were going to complete for that league title and we were going to go back to the state final four. We wanted three banners: league title, regional championship, and a state championship.”
When spring high school sports were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Louisburg soccer program was devastated, Conley said.
It is a possible state banner the team never got a chance to compete for in 2020.
Seniors who were ready to lead the Lady Cats team of destiny were Avery O’Meara, Erin Lemke, Lillian McDaniel, Ashley Moore, Trinity Moore, Skylar Bowman, Haley Cain, Hannah Straub, Olivia Chase, Andie Masten, Mackenzie Scholtz and Morgan Messer.
O’Meara, a midfielder, started 61 of 62 games the last three seasons for the Lady Cats. She was second team all-state last season.
“Avery was one of the hardest working kids on the field each and every time we played,” Conley said. “She worked her butt off and never backed down or said she was tired. She never complained always gave everything she had. Avery would have been a four-year starter for us.”
Lemke appeared in 59 games for the Lady Cats, starting in 48 games. She was second-team all-league and second team all-state as a sophomore and second team all-league and first team all-state as a junior. She had 29 goals and 27 assists.
“Erin started playing soccer for the first time in a long time,” he said. “She was mainly a junior varsity player to start the season her freshman year, but played so well she started the last half of the season. She was going to be a two-time captain (voted by her teammates).”
McDaniel appeared in 16 games. She had two goals and one assist.
“Lillian had two major injuries her freshman and sophomore year,” Conley said. “She worked extremely hard to come back and prepare for last season, but was really focused this season.”
Ashley Moore appeared in four games in the 2019 season.
“Ashly was an athlete we recruited to give soccer a try,” he said. “She is a really good athlete and worked her butt off. Ashley was really fit and prepared to make an impact this season.”
Trinity Moore appeared in 53 games, making 43 starts. She was first team all-league and first team all-state as a junior. She had 18 goals and eight assists.
One of the team’s emotional leaders was Trinity Moore, Conley said.
“Trinity was a fierce competitor and played all out each and every game and practice,” he said. “She never took a day off and was a player who would play anywhere to help the team. She has played multiple positions at the varsity level and excelled at all of them.”
Bowman started 20 games and appeared in 58 games. She ended her career with two goals and two assists.
“Sky was a solid defender and defensive midfielder,” Conley sad. “She did a really good job of anticipating the play and shutting the opponent down. She did a very nice job of keeping the play in front of her and became very dependable in the back for us.”
Cain appeared in 36 games and she ended her career with one assist.
“Haley started playing soccer her sophomore year,” he said. “She was a young lady who worked hard to learn the game and play hard each and every game. Haley actually is one of the few athletes who received a varsity letter in every sport she played in high school (volleyball four varsity letters, basketball four varsity letters, track one varsity letter, and soccer three varsity letters).
Straub tore her ACL towards the end of her sophomore year. She still completed the season. She missed her entire junior year because of the ACL injury. Prior to the injury, she started in all 42 games she played in for the Lady Cats.
“Hannah was a great player for us,” Conley said. “She would have been a player who would have played every minute of every game if she was healthy.”
Chase appeared in three varsity games for the Lady Cats last season.
“Olivia was very new to soccer,” Conley said. “She is incredibly smart young lady who always had a fantastic attitude and worked as hard as she could each and every day. Olivia was working hard to learn the game as much as she could to be prepared.”
Masten appeared in three varsity games for Louisburg in 2019.
“Andie is a fantastic young lady who started out wanting to be a manager, but we convinced to actually play,” he said. “She started soccer her junior year and she worked as hard as she could to improve. She had a great attitude and always kept practice fun with her personality.”
Scholtz appeared in 62 games for Louisburg, making 61 starts. She ended her career with a school-record 98 goals and a school-record 39 assists. She was named a team captain for 2020. She was first team all-league and all-state and named the state co-offensive player of the year. She also holds school records for game-winning goals in a season (10), career game-winning goals (19), hat tricks in a season (9) and career hat tricks (18).
Scholtz signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Missouri Southern State University.
“Mackenzie is going to go down as one of the best players, if not the best player to ever play at Louisburg High School,” Conley said. “Since day one, Mackenzie could find the back of the net. Since her freshman year, she was virtually marked all over the field or even double-teamed. She excelled regardless.”
Messer appeared in 53 games for Louisburg. She had nine goals and five assists. Messer signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Highland Community College.
“Morgan was always a happy-go-lucky kid,” Conley said. “She is a young lady who played in a variety of positions for us. Last year, we finally decided she would play forward for us. She had to learn the position, but did just that.”
