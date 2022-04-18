LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 record led by five shutouts from senior keeper Sierra Hahn.
Sophomore forward Alexis Hampton leads the team with 12 goals, including a pair of hat tricks. She has one game with five goals and posted three goals in another contest.
Six players scored for Louisburg in an 8-0 shutout against Wyandotte on Thursday, March 29, notching the 150th career victory for coach Kyle Conley.
He has a record of 74-30-3 as girls coach and a 77-32-3 record with the boys program.
“I didn’t even know it happened when it did,” Conley said. “My wife Kelli noticed it. I have been very blessed with quality kids who want to work hard and play for something bigger than themselves. We always put the team first, and we have had six years of great kids to work with in each program.
“The community, parents and kids are what makes things like this possible,” he said. “I cannot say enough from the support from the parents and community. The Louisburg soccer culture is second to none, and I am lucky to be part of it.”
The Lady Cat soccer team fell to 6-2 following a 2-1 loss in a very physical game against Piper on Thursday, April 14.
All six wins have come with shutouts by the Lady Cat defense, led by Hahn in goal.
Louisburg outscored Piper 1-0 in the second half of the Frontier League contest. The Lady Cats trailed the Pirates 2-0 at the intermission and fell 2-1.
“We let the way the game was being played get to us,” Conley said. “At halftime we made some adjustments and posed the question ‘What are you all going to do?’ Back down and get blown out or are you going to respond and not back down to them?
“The last 25 to 30 minutes we battled and played really hard,” he said. “We did not shy away from tackles or contact. I thought we showed a lot of heart and determination. We stood up for each other and played for each other. I am very excited how we battled, especially in the second half.”
Hampton got Louisburg on the scoreboard in the second half with a big goal, making it 2-1 with 19 minutes to go.
Hahn kept Louisburg in the game in the first half, making one incredible save after another.
Hahn leaped across the front of the goal to punch one shot over the post for the save. She had to come out of the goal and dive on a couple of loose balls to prevent second chances for Piper. Hahn also came out to cut down the angles, pressure Piper and make some big saves.
Piper was on the attack most of the first half, dominating the offensive possession. The Pirates controlled the ball and used their quickness to drive on the Lady Cats.
It could have easily been 6-0 at the half without some of the big saves by Hahn.
Escorting the Lady Cats onto the field for the National Anthem and player introductions were boys and girls soccer players from the Louisburg Recreation Commission.
Louisburg posted a 2-0 shutout on the road against Eudora on Monday, April 11. It was the sixth shutout victory of the season.
Seniors Ruth Minster and Sammy McDaniel, junior Brianne Kuhlman and freshman Evyn Richardson, the back line of defense, allowed just six shots on goal.
Junior midfielder Adyson Ross and sophomore defender Hailey Sword played tight defense to control the middle of the field.
Louisburg had 12 shots on goal. The Lady Cats took a 1-0 lead on an own goal Eudora kicked into its own net.
Senior midfielder Reese Johnson made a great cross for the second goal.
Louisburg fell to rival Spring Hill by a 3-0 final Thursday, April 7.
The Lady Cats were outshot 21-2 in the contest. Hahn made 10 saves to keep the game close.
Isabella Farris, Reagan Downes and Payton Vogelbacher scored for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Junior forward Tehya Harvey scored the lone goal for the Louisburg Lady Cats in a 1-0 victory against Topeka West, Tuesday, April 5, for the program’s fifth straight victory to open the season. She ended the game with the Golden Goal with four seconds left in double-overtime.
Hahn recorded her fourth shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory against Tonganoxie on Thursday, March 31.
Johnson scored two goals. Sophomore Lola Edwards made a great corner kick to set up Hampton for a goal. Senior Kate Lemke closed out the scoring.
Six players scored for the Lady Cats in an 8-0 shutout against Wyandotte on Tuesday, March 29, marking the 150th victory for coach Conley.
Freshman Rowan Yows and Hampton each had two goals. Freshman Jaden Bentz and Shylar Whiting, Johnson and Lemke also scored.
Hampton had five goals to lead Louisburg to a 10-0 shutout against Atchison on Thursday, March 24.
Hampton put three shots in the net for the hat-trick in a 5-0 shutout against Lansing on Tuesday, March 22. She had 13 shots on goal during the week, scoring eight goals with one assist.
