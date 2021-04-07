LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats did not get a chance to defend their regional championship in 2019 but are ready to go after another title this spring.
Senior outfielder Brooklyn Diederch and junior pitcher and outfielder Mia Wilson are back to start the quest to repeat.
“We have two huge veterans this year in Brooklyn Diederich and Mia Wilson,” Louisburg coach Nicholas Chapman said. “These are the last two starters left from the regional championship team from two years ago. They both know what I want to accomplish and how I want to do it.
“Brooklyn was a little late in joining us because of the awesome run our basketball team was having, but she’s going to fit right in,” Chapman said. “Mia has stepped up big time this season and taken over as one of our leaders who leads by example but is a very encouraging voice for our young girls.”
Other veterans ready to step up include junior catcher and third baseman Jada Frazier, senior second baseman Jenna Terry and senior outfielder Maggie Ming.
“They are also veterans in my book because they would have seen a lot of time last year,” Chapman said. “They are being awesome leaders right now for our younger girls. I think these five girls are due for a huge year.”
The Lady Wildcat softball team has taken advantage of the nice spring so far, Chapman said, getting on the field and getting to work.
“The best thing that I have seen out of these last two weeks is our girls have accepted the mantra of ‘Team First,’” Chapman said. “We are trying to build a program around sacrificing individual stats to help the team be successful, and the girls are buying into that and they are buying into each other.”
