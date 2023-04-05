LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat softball team is ready to challenge in the Frontier League and compete for a regional championship.
Louisburg returns the core from its team that went 8-13 a year ago.
LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat softball team is ready to challenge in the Frontier League and compete for a regional championship.
Louisburg returns the core from its team that went 8-13 a year ago.
Ready to lead the Lady Cats to a winning record this season are juniors Megan Quinn, Jenna Cauthon, Ashley Moreau, Rylee Hickey and Izzy Moreland.
Quinn pitches and plays infield. Cauthon is an infielder.
Moreau plays infield. Hickey catches, plays outfield and infield.
Moreland plays infield and pitches. She was an honorable mention Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team selection at pitcher last season.
Louisburg is ready to take the next step and compete in the Frontier League, Coach Nick Chapman said.
“Our goal is to be above .500, be in the top of the Frontier League and find our way into the state tournament,” he said. “We have a lot of experience returning this year. The juniors have been with me for three years now and they are hungry to take our program to the next level, and I very well think they could. If we stick together and grow as a team, I like our chances.”
Louisburg sophomore Mackenzie Rooney is back in the outfield. She was second team Spotlight at outfield. Rooney hit .409 with four doubles and two home runs.
The Lady Cats return letter-winners Sabra Brueggen and Addy Stohs. Brueggen plays outfield and infield. Stohs plays infield.
“We have a big freshman class that I am excited to see grow this year,” Chapman said. “Our sophomore class, who almost all returned, got better in the off-season and I am excited to see them find success.”
Chapman enters his third season with the Louisburg Lady Cat softball program.
“Our league is always a tough league to play in,” he said. “Spring Hill is well coached and is always a tough team to play. Eudora is very tough.”
Louisburg is ready for a rematch with Tonganoxie, Chapman said.
“Tonganoxie is very similar to us in the fact that they have had a lot of young players coming into their program over the last two years and now they have grown,” he said. “They beat us twice last year, once in the regional semifinal by one run, so we are definitely itching to play them again.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.