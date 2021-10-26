BALDWIN CITY — The season came to an end for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team in the Class 4A substate championship game against state-ranked Baldwin on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court.
Louisburg made Baldwin earn it, taking the Lady Bulldogs to three sets in the title match Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Louisburg Lady Cats (19-7) opened the day by beating Parsons (16-21) in straight sets by scores of 28-26 and 25-12.
Baldwin (27-3) advanced to the substate finals with a two-set victory against Chanute (9-24).
Louisburg led in every set against Baldwin and played with the heart of a program with a tradition of winning.
A tradition senior defensive specialist Aubryn Berck, senior setter Davis Guetterman, senior libero Chase Kallevig and senior hitter Corinna McMullen have been instrumental in keeping alive and well the past four years.
Berck, Guetterman, Kallevig and McMullen played in their final high school matches for the Lady Cats in the substate championship match.
Adyson Ross had a stuff block as Louisburg took a 1-0 lead in the first set against Baldwin. Guetterman made a great dig on a volley and Ross had the kill at 4-2. Hailey Sword blasted kills at 5-2 and 6-2. McMullen had a kill at 7-2.
Baldwin called a timeout and scored the next five points to tie the set at 7-7.
Guetterman had a kill at 8-7. The set was knotted at 9-9 and 10-10. Sword served an ace at 12-14. Guetterman tied the set at 14-14 with a tip at the net.
Guetterman had a kill at 16-17. Kallevig tied it at 18-18 with an ace. Ross served an ace at 20-21. Louisburg lost the set 21-25.
McMullen had a kill at 4-5 in the second set. Ross served it to 5-5. Guetterman had a kill at 7-9.
Isabella Moreland had a kill at 8-9. Claire Brown had a kill at 9-11. Berck served an ace a 10-11. She served four straight points as the Lady Cats took a 13-11 lead.
Brown had a kill at 14-12. The set was knotted at 16-16. McMullen had a kill at 17-19. Sword had a kill at 18-20. Ross had a kill at 20-21.
Berck served an ace at 23-21. Guetterman had a kill at 24-21. Berck ended the set with an ace at 25-21.
Guetterman had a tip over the net at 2-1 in the third set. Louisburg won a long volley at 3-1. Ross had a bock at 4-1. Guetterman fired in an ace to the far right corner at 5-1.
Baldwin rallied to tie the set at 6-6. Moreland had a kill at 9-12. Guetterman had a kill at 11-15. McMullen had a kill at 12-18 and a tip over the net at 14-19. Louisburg lost a long volley at 15-22 and lost the set 15-25.
