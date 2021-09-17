LANSING — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team placed third in the Lansing Invitational.
Louisburg was 3-2 in the tournament Saturday, Sept. 11.
“Lansing is a very tough tournament,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “We’re proud to bring home a third place plaque.”
Louisburg defeated Basehor-Linwood in the third-place match by scores of 25-19, 16-25 and 25-19.
The Lady Cats defeated Platte County by scores of 25-20, 15-25 and 29-27 to open the tournament. Louisburg fell to Blue Valley Southwest by scores of 18-25 and 21-25.
Louisburg bounced back to defeat Olathe West by scores of 25-22 and 25-11. The Lady Cats fell to Lansing by scores of 11-25 and 11-25.
“Although we did not always play our best, we were able to make the most out of the day, continuing to get better and fight through the challenges,” Willer said.
The Louisburg Lady Cats, 9-2, are ranked second in the state in Class 4A by the Kansas Volleyball Association.
Louisburg defeated Bonner Springs in four sets during its first Frontier League home dual of the season Thursday, Sept. 9.
“The atmosphere was intense as both teams brought a lot of energy to the court,” Willer said. “It was a huge defensive battle as both teams were flying around everywhere through long rallies. In the end, it felt awesome to come out on top, especially after dropping set two 30-32.
“The girls are playing well overall, but we are far from reaching our highest potential,” she said. “We are seeing glimpses of what we are capable of, but we are still working on finding that consistency from everyone on the court.”
The Lady Cats defeated Bonner Springs by scores of 25-20, 30-32, 25-18 and 25-19.
Louisburg had 95 digs in the league dual against Bonner Springs. Libero Chase Kallevig led the team with 31.
Corinna McMullen had a triple-double with 16 digs, 19s kill and 26 assists. Davis Guetterman posted a double-double with 18 digs and 22 assists.
