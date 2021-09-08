PAOLA — The Louisburg Lady Cats swept the rival Lady Panthers in the season opener for both schools.
Louisburg won the Frontier League dual at Paola on Tuesday, Aug. 31, by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-21.
Mikayla White had a kill at 1-1 and served an ace for Paola to tie the opening set at 4-4. Adyson Ross ended a long volley with a kill for Louisburg to even the score again at 6-6. Ave Kehl had a block for the Lady Panthers at 11-11.
Corinna McMullen served three aces as the Louisburg Lady Cats began to pull away at 19-14. Davis Guetterman served an ace to end the match, 25-18.
Allie Kennedy had a kill as Louisburg jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set. McMullen had a kill at 10-2. Ross had a kill at 12-4. Hailey Sword followed with a kill at 14-5. Louisburg went on to take the second set 25-17.
Aubryn Berck served an ace for Louisburg at 7-5 in the third set. McMullen had kills at 10-6 and 11-6.
Kennedy had a kill at 21-15. McMullen served an ace at 24-19. Louisburg won a point to take the set 25-21.
Louisburg featured a rotation with five seniors with Chase Kallevig, Catie Lemke, McMullen, Guetterman and Berck. McMullen and Guetterman anchored the offense at setter. Kallevig, the libero, was a defensive anchor, making some big digs to keep volleys alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.