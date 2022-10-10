221012_mr_spt_lou_vball_01

Louisburg coach Leanna Willer poses for pictures with Louisburg volleyball seniors (from left) Ava Jorn, Emma Prettyman, Allie Kennedy, Adyson Ross and Claire Brown.

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora.

Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.

