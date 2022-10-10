Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Louisburg coach Leanna Willer poses for pictures with Louisburg volleyball seniors (from left) Ava Jorn, Emma Prettyman, Allie Kennedy, Adyson Ross and Claire Brown. LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora.Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.Seniors recognized were outside hitter Adyson Ross, outside hitter Claire Brown, libero Ava Jorn, middle blocker Allie Kennedy and middle blocker Emma Prettyman.Hailey Sword had a kill at 2-5 in the first set. Madelyn Williams served an ace at 12-14. Brown had a block at 13-14.Kennedy had a block at 9-15 in the second set.Brown served an ace at 16-19. She tied the set with a kill at 25-25. Brown put the Lady Cats on top with a kill at 26-25. Prettyman had a kill to end the set 27-25.Ross served an ace to tie the fourth set at 6-6. Williams had a kill at 25-19.Kennedy had a kill at 11-10 in the fifth set. Sword tied the set at 12-12 with a block. Williams served an ace at 13-12.The Lady Cats lost a tough onein the final set, 14-16, falling three sets to two.Louisburg was 4-1 for second place in the Towanda-Circle Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8.The Lady Cats fell to No. 3 ranked Circle in the championship match by scores of 17-25, 25-20 and 19-25.Kennedy had a kill at 1-1. She added a kill at 3-5 and made it a one-point game with an ace at 4-5.Sword tied the set with a kill at 5-5. Brown served an ace at 8-9. Prettyman had a block at 14-15.Kennedy had a block at 2-1 in the second set. Sword served an ace at 7-3. Sword broke a tie with a kill at 16-15.Prettyman had a block at 17-15. Kennedy ended the set with a kill at 25-20.Louisburg advanced to the finals with a two-set win against Wichita North in the semifinals by scores of 26-11 and 25-15.Megan Quinn served an ace at 1-0 in the first set. Kennedy had a kill at 2-2.Williams had a kill at 3-1. She served aces at 4-1 and 5-1.Sword had a kill at 7-4. Prettyman made it 9-7 with a kill. Ross served an ace at 10-7.Brown had a block at 21-12. She ended the set with a kill at 25-12.Kennedy served an ace at 5-4 in the second set. Prettyman had a kill at 22-13.The Louisburg Lady Cats were 3-0 in pool play.Louisburg opened the tournament defeating Kingman by scores of 25-18 and 25-18.The Lady Cats took Winfield in two sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-19.It was a perfect 3-0 run through pool play as Louisburg defeated Eureka by scores of 25-19 and 25-21. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 