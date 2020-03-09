BALDWIN CITY – The Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team came out strong in a Class 4A substate tournament opener against Baldwin.
Louisburg took a four-point, 10-6, lead in the first quarter.
The Lady Cats struggled offensively in the second and third quarters and lost to the Lady Bulldogs by 12 points, 44-32, on Tuesday, March 3.
Louisburg was outscored 12-3 in the second quarter. Both teams scored five points in the third quarter.
It was a close game down the stretch. The Lady Cats trailed the No. 5 seeded Lady Bulldogs by four points, 33-29 with less than two minutes to play.
The Lady Cats posted 14 points in the fourth frame, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with 21 points.
The Louisburg Lady Cats were 8-13 on the season.
Seniors ending their high school careers for the Lady Cats were Haley Cain and Sydni Keagle.
Madilyn Melton led the Lady Cats with 18 points. She added nine rebounds and two steals.
Brooklyn Diederich scored six points. She had three steals, one rebound and one assist.
Alyse Moore grabbed seven rebounds. Moore scored four points with one assist and two steals.
Megan Foote had three points, three rebounds and three steals. She added one assist.
Delaney Wright scored and added one steal and one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.