LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats and Spring Hill Broncos captured team titles in the Louisburg Invitational.
Trinity Moore, Carlee Gassman and Reese Johnson placed in the top 10 to lead the Lady Cats to first place on their home course at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Moore led the way for Louisburg, placing third with a time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds.
Gassman medaled with a seventh-place performance, crossing the finish line in 22:14.
Johnson finished 11th, running a time of 22:49.
Braxton Dixon, Tommy O’Leary, Caleb Brueckner and Kael Knittel placed in the top 10 to set the pace for the Spring Hill boys.
Dixon was runner-up in the race, running a time of 18:01.
O’Leary placed third in 18:06. Brueckner was fourth with a time of 18:08. Knittel ran a time of 18:35 for eighth place.
The Louisburg girls won the team title with a score of 68, holding off Fort Scott on the place of the sixth runner.
Spring Hill placed third in the team standings with a score of 80. Paola was fourth with a score of 85.
The Spring Hill boys ran away with the team title with a score of 32. Piper was a distant second with a score of 58.
Louisburg was third in the boys team standings with a score of 70. Paola finished fifth with a score of 100.
Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill placed second in the girls race with a time of 20:43. Teammate Vienna Lahner was fifth in 21:35.
Chloe Jones of Paola ran a time of 21:46 for sixth place. Tristin Haddock placed 16th in 23:39.
Moly Murray of Spring Hill was 17th in 23:40. Lady Panther Lily Hermes placed 19th in 24:02. Rylee Cadlerwood of Spring Hill was 20th in 24:11.
Mary Moren of Paola crossed the finish line in 24:18 for 21st place. Ruth Minster of Louisburg was 22nd in 24:22. Ashton Bishop of Paola ran a time of 24:28 for 23rd place.
Nova Ptacek of Louisburg placed 25th with a time of 24:50. Teammate Bree Gassman was 27th in 24:56. Kennady Wilkerson placed 28th in 25:12.
Darian Hudgeons of Paola ran a time of 25:22 for 30th place. Lady Panther Kelsey Igert placed 31st in 25:35.
Saydee Shannon of Spring Hill was 37th in 26:41. Rebecca McCreight placed 38th in 27:00.
Aaron Maxwell of Paola placed fifth in the boys race with a time of 18:16.
Anthony Davis of Louisburg ran a time of 19:01 for 10th place. Teammate Caden Bradshaw was 11th in 19:06.
Tommy Downum of Paola placed 13th in 19:10. Ryan Rogers of Louisburg was 15th in 19:14. Aaron Burrell of Spring Hill finished 16th in 19:21.
Carson Houchen of Louisburg placed 17th with a time of 19:28. Braeden Stillmaker of Spring Hill was 18th in 19:54. Cade Holtzen of Louisburg ran a time of 20:04 for 20th place.
Gavin Carter of Paola was 23rd in 20:21. Evan Murphy of Louisburg placed 26th in 20:31. Sawyer Richardson of Louisburg was 29th in 21:12.
Jordan Macfarlane of Paola placed 31st in 21:29. Teammate Patrick Tayari was 32nd in 22:38. Noah Wolf placed 33rd in 23:27. Justice Reed finished 34th in 23:34.
Blake Norman of Spring Hill placed 35th. Ben McKain, of Louisburg was 36th and teammate Tyler Detherage finished 37th.
