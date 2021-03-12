SALINA – After a tough start against the McPherson Bullpups in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament, the Lady Cats from Louisburg went to work and chopped some wood.
Louisburg was down 21-3 at the end of the first quarter Friday, March 12, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The Lady Cats program, which waited 47 years to get back here to state, was not about to go quietly into the dark goodnight.
Louisburg went on an 18-10 run in the second quarter, making it a nine-point game at the half, 31-22.
The Lady Cats closed to within five points in the third quarter, trailing 35-30, with 4:03 left in the frame.
It was a nine-point game, 43-34, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats (19-5) lost to McPherson (21-3) by a final of 58-46.
Seniors playing in their final high school girls basketball game for the Lady Cars were Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton and Megan Foote.
Melton led the Lady Cats with 21 points. She added seven rebounds and blocked four shots.
Moore finished with eight points. Adyson Ross had seven points. Jordan Mynsted posted six points.
Diederich and Foote also scored.
Moore had seven rebounds. Mynsted grabbed four rebounds.
Diederich had three assists. Brianne Kuhlman had an assist and a blocked shot. Foote had two steals and an assist.
The Lady Cats sank eight out of 10 from the free-throw line, led by Melton who was a perfect six-for-six.
McPherson scored 25 points off of Louisburg turnovers. The Lady Cats had eight points from Bullpup turnovers.
Louisburg turned the ball over 24 times. McPherson had 15 turnovers.
McPherson led by as any as 20 points in the second quarter. Louisburg never led in the game, but got to within nine points at the half and made it a five-point game in the third quarter.
McPherson had a slight edge on rebounds with 24, while Louisburg pulled down 23.
The Louisburg bench stepped up, outscoring the McPherson bench 13-2. McPherson outscored Louisburg in the paint, 38-28, and had more second-chance points, 8-4.
Members of the Class 4A third-place Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team are Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delaney Wright, Sierra Hahn, Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton, Jordan Mynsted, Megan Foote, Delanie Tally and Emma Prettyman. Louisburg is coached by Adrianne Lane, Leanna Willer and Nick Chapman. Team managers are Mackenzie Hill, Brianna Messer, Sami Lane and Camryn Lane.
