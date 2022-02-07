The Lady Panthers got things off on the right foot at Louisburg against the rival Lady Cats on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Paola jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter with a 19-9 run.
The rest of the night, however, belonged to Louisburg in a 48-44 come-from-behind victory.
Louisburg held a 10-9 advantage in the second quarter and took control of the game with a 17-7 third-quarter run.
Louisburg improved to 6-7 with the victory.
The Lady Cats had to slow down Paola senior Kate Ediger, who scored the first 10 points for the Lady Panthers in the Frontier League contest.
Louisburg held Ediger to five points the rest of the way, keeping Paola to seven points in the second and third quarters.
Paola led 26-20 at the intermission, but Louisburg kept coming back and dominated with the 19-7 third-quarter run.
Adyson Ross and Delanie Talley made some big baskets in the third quarter for the Lady Cats. Ross sank a 3-pointer and six free throws in the second half.
Jordan Mynsted and Brianne Kuhlman also stepped up to aid the cause in the third and fourth quarter.
Ross led the Lady Cats with 15 points. She added four rebounds and three assists.
Mynsted posted nine points to go with a team-high six rebounds.
Tally had six points. Emma Prettyman and Kuhlman each had five points. Ashley Branine, Sierra Hahn and Emma Lohse also scored.
Ediger led Paola with 15 points. Maggie Kauk topped double figures with 12 points.
Mackenzie Kuehl and Ava Kehl each had seven points. Maddie Pitzer also scored.
Top Gun Tourney
The Louisburg Lady Cats placed sixth in the Top Gun Invitational at Wellsville High School.
Injuries took a toll on the Lady Cats, who battled through some adversity during tournament week.
Louisburg fell in a tough one to Jefferson West in the fifth-place game Saturday, Jan. 29, by eight points, 49-41.
It was a one-point game, 40-39, with less than four minutes to go. Some late fouls derailed the comeback effort.
Senior Jordan Mynsted and junior Delanie Tally combined for 34 of the team’s 41 points.
Mynsted posted a team-high 19 points. She was 12 of 14 from the foul line. Mynsted added five rebounds.
Tally logged more minutes, taking over for Delaney Wright, who was injured. Tally topped double figures with 15 points. Emma Lohse and Ashley Branine also scored.
Emma Prettyman had 13 rebounds. Adyson Ross grabbed seven boards.
Mynsted averaged 15 points per game during the tournament. She added 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Louisburg defeated Baldwin in the consolation semifinals, 44-41, answering two losses to the Lady Bulldogs earlier this season.
Ross had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Tally finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Mynsred had nine points. Prettyman also had nine points.
Senior Jordan Mynsted had nine points to also aid the Lady Cat win, as did Emma Prettyman, who finished just behind Ross with 13 rebounds.
