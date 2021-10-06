LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat volleyball team defeated Baldwin in five sets to defend their home court.
Louisburg (9-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Baldwin (10-1), ranked No. 9, by scores of 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25 and 15-11 on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The Lady Cats wore pink T-shirts with “Stronger than Cancer” for their warm-up, and Baldwin sported pink jerseys during a special night of volleyball to raise money and awareness for the fight against cancer.
The night raised more than $1,080 for the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Overland Park.
“Each player dedicates tonight to a loved one who has experienced a battle with breast cancer,” public address announcer Jarrod Worthington said. “Our hearts go out to all of those who have lost the fight, and we recognize the importance of working together to assist those who are currently fighting the battle to find a cure.”
Corinna McMullen had a quick set over the net as Louisburg won a long volley to open the first set, taking the point 1-0.
Adyson Ross tied the set at 4-4 with a kill. Chase Kallevig had a bump hit go over the net to knot the score at 5-5. Hailey Sword served an ace at 7-5. Davis Guetterman had kills at 8-6 and 11-6.
Following a timeout, Baldwin went on a 5-0 run to tie the set 11-11. The set was tied two more times, but Louisburg lost the set 18-25.
Guetterman made a great reverse set and McMullen finished the volley with a kill at 3-1 in the second set. Claire Brown blasted a kill at 5-3. Guetterman added a kill to tie the set at 11-11. Ross had a kill at 16-12. McMullen had a tip at the net for the point at 17-13 and ended the set with a kill at 25-23.
Kallevig made a nice dig as Louisburg won the point to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the third set. Ross had a tip at the net at 5-0. Guetterman followed with an ace at 5-0.
McMullen had a dig and a kill to win a long volley for the Lady Cats at 8-3. Aubryn Berck served an ace at 13-8. Guetterman served three straight points to make it 17-9.
Emma Prettyman had a block at 23-13. McMullen ended the set with a quick tip over the net at 25-18.
Guetterman opened the fourth set with an ace. Baldwin answered with 10 straight points. The Lady Cats battled, but lost the set 22-25.
Kallevig had a nice pass to start the fifth set, and Guetterman had the kill at 1-0. McMullen broke a tie with a kill at 3-2. Sword served an ace at 6-3. Ross tied the set with a block at 7-7, fired in an ace at 8-7 and finished by serving three points in a row to make it 10-7.
Brown had a kill at 11-8. McMullen had a kill at 12-8. Prettyman pushed points with kills at 13-8 and 14-8. Brown ended the set, and the match, with a kill to win it for the Lady Cats, 15-11.
McMullen had 23 kills in the match. Brown had 14 kills. Guetterman had 11 kills. Prettyman, Ross and Hailey Sword each had five kills. Kallevig led the Lady Cat defense with 27 digs.
