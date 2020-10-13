EUDORA — The Louisburg volleyball team won a tough set on the road at Eudora.
The Lady Cats defeated rival Eudora in four sets Tuesday, Oct. 6. After losing the first set 13-25, Louisburg won the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19 to win the match three sets to one.
Rinny McMullen led Louisburg with 12 kills in the match. Allie Kennedy and Emma Prettyman each had eight kills. Adyson Ross, Ali Prettyman and Alyse Moore each had five kills.
Ali Prettyman and Kennedy led the Lady Cats with three blocks each.
Chase Kallevig had 17 digs in the match. Moore had 12 digs. Davis Guetterman and McMullen each had 10 digs.
McMullen had 19 assists Guetterman had 18 assists.
The Lady Cats defeated Junction City and Topeka in straight sets Thursday, Oct. 8, improving their record to 16-7.
McMullen leads the Lady Cats with 137 kills on the season. Carleigh Pritchard has 133 kills. Moore has 118 kills.
Kallevig leads the team with 42 aces. McMullen has 36 aces.
Pritchard has 20 blocks on the season. Emma Prettyman has 19 blocks.
Kallevig leads the team with 214 digs. Moore has 136 digs. Madison Quinn has 107 digs. McMullen has 96 digs.
McMullen leads the team with 344 assists. Guetterman has 150 assists.
