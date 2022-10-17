220928_mr_spt_lou_vball_04

Claire Brown goes up for a block for the Louisburg Lady Cats during a home match. Louisburg defeated Wamego and Olathe North on the road Thursday, Oct. 13, to close out the regular season.

 File Photo

OLATHE — The Louisburg volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of two-set sweeps against Wamego and Olathe North.

The Lady Cats defeated Wamego by scores of 25-14 and 25-22 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisburg ended the evening with a straight set win against Olathe North by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

