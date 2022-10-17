Lady Cats end regular season with clean sweep at Olathe North By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Oct 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Claire Brown goes up for a block for the Louisburg Lady Cats during a home match. Louisburg defeated Wamego and Olathe North on the road Thursday, Oct. 13, to close out the regular season. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLATHE — The Louisburg volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of two-set sweeps against Wamego and Olathe North.The Lady Cats defeated Wamego by scores of 25-14 and 25-22 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisburg ended the evening with a straight set win against Olathe North by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.Claire Brown had a block to make it 3-4 in the first set against Wamego. Allie Kennedy had a kill at 10-7.Adyson Ross served back-to-back aces at 11-7 and 12-7. Kennedy served an ace at 18-10. The Lady Cats went on to take the set 25-14.Emma Prettyman broke a tie in the second set with a kill at 8-7. The set was back and forth as the Lady Cats battled.Madelyn Williams served an ace to break a tie at 16-15.Brown broke another tie with kill at 18-17. It was locked at 19-19 when Prettyman had a kill to put Louisburg back on top.Williams had a kill to break a tie at 21-20. It was tied 21-21 when Williams added another kill to make it 22-21. Williams blasted another kill at 24-22 and the Lady Cats went on to win it 25-22.Kennedy had a kill to open the first set against Olathe North. Kennedy had a kill at 4-5.Ross broke a tie with an ace at 9-8. She served another ace at 10-8.Kennedy served an ace to tie the set at 14-14. Brown broke the tie with a kill at 15-14.Hailey Sword served an ace at 18-15. Williams ended the set with a block at 25-17.Williams had a kill at 2-1 in the second set. Kennedy had a block at 4-1.Sword had a key block at 23-21. Brown closed out the match with a kill at 25-23. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit SquadPilot injured after plane crashes in Miami CountyOsawatomie receives $1.5 million grant for pathways projectMary Linda LairdFall Farm Tour set for this weekendWilliam "Bill" C. Kice, Sr.James W. "Jim" GrayMan stabs brother after argument over sandwichYoung professionals honored in TopekaTaylor runs for record 347 yards, four TDs at Bonner Springs Images Videos CommentedAmity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery (1)Time’s Almost Up to Apply for Bigger Student Loan Forgiveness (1)Health Highlights: Oct. 3, 2022 (1)Miami County Sheriff's Office (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:37 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Matt LaFleur Facing Jets' Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur 1:30 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants 0:35 Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures? 2:37 Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants 3:16 Aaron Rodgers apologizes after Packers lose to Giants in London
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.