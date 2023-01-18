Lady Cats fall to Spring Hill in second straight loss By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Jan 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230118_mr_spt_lou_girls_01 Spring Hill's Sydney Buscher goes up strong to the basket against a double-team from Louisburg defenders Ava Baker (left) and Adyson Ross during Frontier League action on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Show more Show less Spring Hill's Sydney Buscher goes up strong to the basket against a double-team from Louisburg defenders Ava Baker (left) and Adyson Ross during Frontier League action on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Lady Bronco Jenna Weber reaches to battle for a rebound against Lady Cat Brianne Kuhlman. Louisburg guard Adyson Ross soars on her way to the basket for a layup against Spring Hill. Louisburg's Emma Prettyman battles Spring Hill's Sydney Buscher for a rebound.  Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — After winning their first six games, the Louisburg Lady Cats found out just how tough the Frontier League can be night in and night out.Louisburg lost its first game of the season on the road Thursday, Jan. 5, falling to Ottawa by a final of 44-31.Spring Hill took over the final five minutes of the game at Louisburg on Tuesday, Jan. 10, turning a two-point (37-35) lead into an eight-point (47-39) victory.Addison Bond blocked a Louisburg shot, stole the ball and drove coast-to-coast for the layup to make it a four-point game (39-35) with 4:48 left in regulation.Senior Jenna Weber had a steal and a layup for the Lady Broncos to push the lead to 41-35 with 3:42 to go. Weber sank a 3-pointer to run the score to 44-35.Spring Hill ended the game with a 13-8 run to hold on for the eight-point victory.Adyson Ross and Delaney Tally were in double figures for the Louisburg Lady Cats.Ross posted 11 points. Tally had 10 points.Brianne Kuhlman, Emma Lohse, Ashley Branine, Ava Baker and Emma Prettyman also scored.Weber led all scorers with 23 points for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.Sydney Buscher hit double figures with 14 points.Elizabeth Suter, Margo Todd, Anna LePlante and Bond also scored. 