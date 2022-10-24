BALDWIN — The Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin on Saturday, Oct. 22, qualifying the team for a sixth straight trip to state.
Emma Vohs, a sixth-place state finisher last season, led the way for Louisburg in the regional. Vohs ran a time of 21 minutes for fifth place.
Lola Edwards and Maddy Rhamy cracked the top 20. Edwards was 16th in 22:43. Rhamy placed 17th in 22:46.
Louisburg had a score of 90 for third place in the team standings, 13 points ahead of Bishop Miege for the final team spot. Eudora won the regional with a score of 19 and Baldwin was runner-up with a total of 59.
Running for the third-place regional Louisburg Lady Cats were Nova Ptacek, Bree Gassman, Madison Huggins, Erin Apple, Vohs and Rhamy. Ptack was 27th in 23:59. Gassman placed 33rd in 25:05. Huggins was 35th in 25:22. Apple finished 40th in 25:55.
Hailey Long of Paola placed ninth in the meet, qualifying for state as an individual. She ran a time of 21:43.
Devin Trent led the Paola boys, placing third in 17:47 to punch his ticket to state.
The Paola Lady Panthers finished fifth in the team standings.
Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, placed 20th in 23:12. Alana Bollinger finished 29th in 24:39. Adeline Stuebner was 30th in 24:43. Katelyn Peterson placed 44th in 26:38. Elsie Fleming was 49th in 27:31.
The Paola boys placed fourth in the regional. The Louisburg boys finished sixth.
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, was 14th with a time of 18:38. Cutter Meade, Paola, placed 17th in 18:58.
Gavin Carter, Paola, finished 25th in 19:42. Leo Martin, Louisburg, was 27th in 20:00. Micah Sanders, Paola, finished 29th in 20:05.
Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, placed 30th in 20:08. Landon Henry, Louisburg, placed 34th in 20:27. L
andon Terflinger, Paola, was 39th in 20:56. Matthew Blackie, Paola, finished 43rd in 21:25. Caden Cohee, Paola, was 46th in 21:57.
Class 5A regional
Spring Hill Bronco Logan Beckman placed third in the Class 5A regional at De Soto on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Beckman ran a time of 16:36 for third place, qualifying him for the state meet.
Calen George placed 10th in 17:23, qualifying as an induvial.
Sophie Rivers qualified to represent the Spring Hill Lady Broncos at state. She placed seventh in 20:29.
The Spring Hill boys were fifth in the team standings.
Other Spring Hill boys results were: Jack Janovick, 28th, 18:38; Zachary Anderson, 31st, 19:10; Dylan Estes, 32nd, 19:11; Jacob Tysver, 33rd, 19:21; and Ryland O’Hanlon, 36th, 19:35.
The Spring Hill girls placed fifth as a team.
Other Lady Bronco results were: Kate Penhallow, 24th, 22:15; Payton Hines, 27th, 22:39; Legacy Murphy, 30th, 23:10; Kylie Rogers, 33rd, 23:20; Hailey Hodge, 34th, 23:25; and Kiana Navratil, 40th, 25:16.
Class 3A regional
Prairie View sophomore Bree Allen ran her way to a second-straight regional title.
Allen placed first in the Class 3A regional at Council Grove on Saturday with a time of 19:49.
The Lady Buffalos were one spot away from qualifying for state as a team, placing fourth in the regional with a score of 101, 11 points behind third-place Smoky Valley. Osawatomie placed eighth in the team standings.
Wylie Teagarden placed 20th for Prairie View with a time of 22:30. Ryleigh Leuker was 31st in 23:36. Kelsey Konitzer finished 33rd in 23:50. Kallynn Stroup was 40th in 24:42. Ella McCammon finished 61st in 27:02. Ella Steinle placed 66th in 28:02.
Lilly Barnett led Osawatomie, finishing 30th in 23:22. Claire Eble placed 50th in 25:57. Nevaeh Baldovin was 54th in 26:16. Jamie Osborn placed 57th in 26:29. Macy Barnett was 72nd in 30:44.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, placed 29th in the boys regional with a time of 19:24.
LJ Kerr was 77th in 22:52. Korbin Crockett finished 88th in 24:36.
