LOUISBURG — The tradition continues in Louisburg. Some things just happen every fall: the leaves turn colors, clocks are turned back an hour and the Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team qualifies for state.
The Louisburg Lady Cats placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin on Saturday, Oct. 28, qualifying the team for the state meet in Wamego for a sixth year in a row.
Emma Vohs, Lola Edwards and Maddy Rhamy led the way for the Louisburg Lady Cats, placing in the top 20 in the regional meet.
Vohs placed fifth in 21 minutes. Edwards was 16th, and Rhamy placed 17th.
Louisburg had a score of 90 for third place in the team standings, 13 points ahead of Bishop Miege for the final team spot. Eudora won the regional with a score of 19, and Baldwin was runner-up with a total of 59.
Running for the third-place regional Louisburg Lady Cats were Nova Ptacek, Bree Gassman, Madison Huggins, Erin Apple, Vohs and Rhamy. Ptack was 27th in the regional meet. Gassman placed 33rd, Huggins was 35th, and Apple finished 40th.
“The Louisburg Wildcats had another great season,” coach John Reece said. “The girls team qualifying for their sixth straight year was awesome. They worked hard during the season to reach their goals.
“The Regional meet was tough as usual, and it took great races by all to qualify as a team,” he said. “Every runner counts when it comes to the team’s performance. Emma Vohs continues to have a great career, and earning a 10th place medal at state rewarded her for her hard work during the season.”
Vohs, Edwards and Rhamy ran their way onto the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country team, earning first-team honors.
Bree Allen, Prairie View, led the area with her personal record time of 18:56 to win the Class 3A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. It was the first time in her career that she broke the 19-minute mark.
Allen was named the Spotlight girls runner of the year for the second year in a row (see related story).
Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, was a first-team Spotlight runner. Her best time of the season was 19:41. Rivers qualified for state, placing seventh in the Class 5A regional meet at De Soto.
Rivers placed 23rd in the Kansas City Metro Classic, fourth in the Emporia Invitational, third in the Frontier League meet and runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational.
Vohs, Louisburg, was a first-team selection for the Lady Cats. She ran a personal record time of 20:08 in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. Vohs placed 10th in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego with a time of 20:51, winning a state medal for the second year in a row. She was fifth in the regional meet.
Payton Hines, Spring Hill, ran her way onto the Spotlight first-team with a personal best time of 21:03.
Edwards, Louisburg, was first-team with a time of 21:22 at the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. She placed fourth in the meet. Edwards was 16th in the regional meet.
Rhamy, Louisburg, was a first-team performer with her season-best time of 21:39 in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. She placed third in the Ramsey Invitational and was 17th in the regional meet.
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, is the final first-team Spotlight runner, turning in her best time of the season in the Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood. Penhallow was runner-up in the De Soto Invitational.
The Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country team recognized 25 girls with seven first-team selections, seven second-team honors and 11 honorable mentions. All of the team selections were based on the top times for each runner during the season.
Hailey Long, Paola, ran her way onto the Spotlight second team. She saved her best for last, running a personal-record time of 22:15 in the state meet. Long placed ninth in the regional meet at Baldwin to qualify for state.
Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, was second-team Spotlight with a time of 22:19.
Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, ran a season-best time of 22:24 in the Wellsville Invitational.
Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, was a second-team performer with her personal-=record time of 22:44.
Kelsie Konitzer, Prairie View, ran a time of 22:56 on her home course in the Ramsey Invitational to earn second-team honors.
Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, was a second-team runner. She ran her best time of 23:06 in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. Ptacek placed 27th in the regional meet.
Yasmin Rutledge, Paola, is the final second-team runner. Rutledge ran a time of 23:12, placing 20th in the regional meet.
Honorable mention runners were: Bree Gassman, Louisburg; Libby Barnett, Osawatomie; Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill; Ryleigh Leuker, Prairie View; Maddison Huggins, Louisburg; Erin Apple, Louisburg; Alana Baldinger, Paola; Kally Stroup, Prairie View; Christi McCoy, Osawatomie; Adeline Stuebner, Paola; and Jamie Osborn, Osawatomie.
Spotlight Girls Cross Country
First Team
Bree Allen, Prairie View, 18:56
Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, 19:41
Emma Vohs, Louisburg, 20:08
Payton Hines, Spring Hill, 21:03
Lola Edwards, Louisburg, 21:22
Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, 21:39
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, 21:46
Second Team
Hailey Long, Paola, 22:15
Legacy Murphy, Spring Hill, 22:19
Wylie Teagarden, Prairie View, 22:24
Kylie Rogers, Spring Hill, 22:44
Kelsie Konitzer, Prairie View, 22:56
Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 23:06
Honorable Mention
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 23:20
Libby Barnett, Osawatomie, 23:22
Hailey Hodge, Spring Hill, 23:25
Ryleigh Leuker, Prairie View, 23:36
Maddison Huggins, Louisburg, 24:22
Erin Apple, Louisburg, 24:26
Alana Baldinger, Paola, 24:39
Kally Stroup, Prairie View, 24:42
Christi McCoy, Osawatomie, 24:43
Adeline Stuebner, Paola, 24:43
Jamie Osborn, Osawatomie, 24:50
