LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats made a historic run to the Class 4A state tournament, placing third in the state.
It was a trip 47 years in the making for the Louisburg girls, who defeated Fort Scott in the substate championship game and went on the road for a victory against Labette County in the state quarterfinals.
Louisburg, 19-5, fell to McPherson in the state semifinals in Salina.
Senior forward Madilyn Melton and senior guard Megan Foote represented the Louisburg Lady Cats on the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team as first-team selections. Melton grabbed the 500th rebound of her high school career during the substate tournament.
Louisburg had five players named to the Spotlight team. Senior forward Alyse Moore and junior forward Jordan Mynsted were second-team selections. Senior guard Brooklyn Diederich was an honorable mention selection.
Melton averaged 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Foote averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans, 20-3, wrote a little school history of their own during their substate championship run.
Amiah Simmons, the Spotlight player of the year, scored a school-record 52 points in a 78-56 victory against Anderson County in the substate championship game at Wellsville. Simmons topped 1,000 points in her career this season.
Osawatomie defeated Perry-Lecompton by a final of 92-56 in the semifinals, setting a school record for points in a game. The Lady Trojans opened the substate tournament with an 87-42 victory against Prairie View.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans averaged 85.6 points per game in the substate tournament, setting a school record for points in a substate and also a school record for points in a three-game stretch.
Senior guard Allie Lagasse and Simmons, a senior guard, were first-team Spotlight selections for the Lady Trojans.
Lagasse pushed the pace on the floor for Osawatomie. She was a field general. Lagasse could drive the lane and was a sharp shooter from the 3-point line.
Osawatomie had four players named to the Spotlight team. Senior forward Madie Ballou and sophomore forward Tiana Simmons were second-team selections.
Alli Frank, a Spring Hill senior, was a first-team selection for the Lady Broncos.
Frank averaged a double-double. She posted 18.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Frank also had 1.4 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 assists per game.
Paola junior guard Kate Ediger was a first-team selection.
Ediger averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Moore, a second-team selection, averaged 7.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Lady Cats. She recorded the 500th rebound of her high school career this season.
Tiana Simmons, a second-team selection, helped push the pace for Osawatomie and was strong on the boards on both ends of the court.
Mynsted, a second-team selection for Louisburg, was among team leaders in points and rebounds.
Dakiah Yates, a Paola junior, was a second-team selection. Yates was a shooting guard who helped run the floor for the Lady Panthers. Yates averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. She shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Ballou, an Osawatomie post player, was one of the top rebounders and also among team leaders in scoring.
Spring Hill junior guard Cate Milroy was a second-team selection at guard. Milroy helped run the offense for the Lady Broncos.
Milroy was among team leaders in assists and rebounds. She was tenacious on the boards. Milroy averaged 5.0 points, 4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.6 deflections per game.
First Team
Amiah Simmons, Osawatomie, SR, G
Madilyn Melton, Louisburg, SR, F
Allie Frank, Spring Hill, SR, F
Megan Foote, Louisburg, SR, G
Allie Lagasse, Osawatomie, SR, G
Kate Ediger, Paola, JR, G
Second Team
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, SR, F
Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, SO, F
Jordan Mynsted, Louisburg, JR, F
Dakiah Yates, Paola, JR, G
Madie Ballou, Osawatomie, SR, F
Cate Milroy, Spring Hill, JR, G
Honorable Mention
Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, SO, G
Morgan Clark, Paola, SR, F
Cate Milroy, Spring Hill, JR, G
Maggie Kauk, Paola, SO, G
Brooklyn Diederich, Louisburg, SR, G
Ava Kehl, Paola, SO, F
Meredith Todd, Spring Hill, SR, F
Braxton Stainbrook, Prairie View, JR, G
Abby Kirkpatrick, Prairie View, SO, F
Allison Loomis, Prairie View, SR, F
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.