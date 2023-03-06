Louisburg seniors (from left) Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross and Delaney Tally walk off the court for the the last time after a two-point, 41-39, loss against Parsons in the Class 4A substate championship game Saturday, March 4.
Louisburg senior Ava Baker comes up with a loose ball for the Lady Cats and looks to pass it while on the court during the Class 4A substate championship game against Parsons. Baker led the Lady Cats with 11 points.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louisburg senior Emma Prettyman battles three Parsons players for an offensive rebound.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Lady Cat senior guard Adyson Ross drives to the basket for a layup against Parsons.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Brianne Kuhlman, a Louisburg senior, dribbles the ball at the top of the key in the Class 4A substate title game against Parsons.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Lousiburg senior guard Delaney Tally fires up an outside shot against Parsons.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Emma Lohse, a Lady Cat senior, puts pressure on the ball against Parsons.
LOUISBURG – Needing three points to win it and two to tie, the Louisburg Lady Cats had two possessions in the final 14.4 seconds but could not get a shot to fall in a heartbreaking loss to Parsons in the Class 4A substate championship game.
Senior post player Emma Prettyman had a great look inside, and the ball bounded off the glass. Parsons was fouled with 6.9 seconds left and missed both shots on the double bonus.
Lady Cat senior forward Ava Baker got the rebound and quickly brought the ball to midcourt. She threw a pass to Prettyman, but it was tipped, forcing a rushed shot that fell short in a 41-39 season-ending loss Saturday, March 4.
The Louisburg Lady Cats led 31-30 with six minutes to go in a game that saw four lead changes and four ties in the final frame.
Senior guard Adyson Ross was fouled with 5:32 on the clock, sinking one of two to make it 32-30.
Parsons hit one of two at the foul line to close to one point and took the lead on an offensive rebound and put back with 5:03 left, taking a lead the Lady Vikings would not relinquish.
Louisburg turned the ball over with 4:39 left in regulation.
Parsons took advantage, making an inside shot and drawing the foul. The Lady Vikings sank the free throw for a four-point, 36-32, advantage.
Emma Lohse missed on a 3-point attempt from the far baseline with 3:59 on the clock, and Parsons grabbed the defensive rebound.
Louisburg got the ball back on a turnover by Parsons. Brianne Kuhlman had a great look on a layup, but the shot would not fall.
Parsons got the rebound and caught Louisburg slow in getting back, throwing a long pass to get an open layup and run the lead to six points, 38-32, with 3:17 on the clock.
Louisburg made just one basket in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Prettyman had a jump shot fall shot with less than three minutes to go.
Parsons sank one of two from the line on the double bonus with 2:38 to go, giving the Lady Vikings a seven-point lead.
Baker missed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key with 2:18 remaining.
Ross grabbed an offensive rebound and made an inside shot to get Louisburg within five points, 39-34, with 1:47 on the clock.
Louisburg trapped Parsons at midcourt, forcing a turnover. Tally ran the offense, getting the ball to Ross for a layup drive. Ross missed the shot and fell to the court with contact, but no foul was called.
Parsons turned the ball over with 1:06 to go. Tally made a basket on a runner in the lane to make it a three-point game, 39-36, with 54.3 on the clock.
Following a timeout, Parsons threw a long pass to midcourt and got a layup to extend its lead to five points, 41-36.
Baker made things exciting, sinking a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it a two-point game, 41-39.
Parsons missed two shots on the double bonus with 20 seconds left. Baker got the rebound. The Lady Cats called timeout with 14.4 seconds left. Louisburg had two more chances but missed both shots.
It was the final high school basketball game for Louisburg seniors Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delaney Tally, Ava Baker, Emma Prettyman and Tehya Harvey.
Baker led the Louisburg Lady Cats with 11 points. Ross posted nine points. Tally had seven points. Prettyman finished with six points. Kuhlman and Branine also scored.
The Louisburg Lady Cats advanced to the substate title game with a 51-39 victory against Chanute in the opening round Wednesday, March 1.
Kuhlman helped seal the victory, sinking seven of eight from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg held a 10-9 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cats added to the lead with a 13-11 advantage in the second quarter.
The Louisburg Lady Cats opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run and closed out the win with a 17-15 score in the final frame.
Ross led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Kuhlman topped double figures with 11 points.
Prettyman finished with eight points. Tally made two field goals, posting six points.
Ashley Kuhlman, Lohse, Branine and Baker also scored.
