230308_mr_spt_lou_girls_01

LOUISBURG – Needing three points to win it and two to tie, the Louisburg Lady Cats had two possessions in the final 14.4 seconds but could not get a shot to fall in a heartbreaking loss to Parsons in the Class 4A substate championship game.

Senior post player Emma Prettyman had a great look inside, and the ball bounded off the glass. Parsons was fouled with 6.9 seconds left and missed both shots on the double bonus.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.