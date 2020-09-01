LOUISBURG – Senior hitter Carleigh Pritchard had a kill and an ace to give the Lady Cat varsity volleyball girls a 4-3 lead in a close start in its purple and white scrimmage against the junior varsity.
Junior setter Rinny McMullen set the ball over the net to catch the junior varsity off guard for the point to tie the set at 6-6 during the scrimmage Friday, Aug. 28.
The Lady Cats open the regular season at home Tuesday, Sept. 1, against rival Paola.
Pritchard had a kill at 13-11 on a great set from junior setter Davis Guetterman during the scrimmage. Senior hitter Alyse Moore blasted a kill off blockers for the point at 15-11. McMullen had a block at 18-11.
Senior defensive specialist Sydney Keaton showed off her serving skills, playing with ice in her veins. She served for eight consecutive points for the varsity girls.
Moore had a block up front at 20-11. McMullen had a block at 22-11.
Keaton finished her string of service points at 13 in a row to 23-11. It was snapped at 23-12.
Moore ended the scrimmage with a kill at 25-13.
Seniors leading the Lady Cats this season are defensive specialist Madison Quinn, middle hitter and blocker Carleigh Pritchard, outside hitter Alison Prettyman, right side hitter Alyse Moore and defensive specialist Sydney Keaton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.