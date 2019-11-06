HUTCHINSON — For the third year in a row, the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team placed among the top four teams in the state.
Louisburg (23-18) was 2-1 in pool play at Hutchinson Sports Arena on Friday, Nov. 1, rallying in a third set against Holton and coming back from a one-set deficit against Nickerson to advance to championship Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Lady Cats lost to Topeka-Hayden in the semifinals and Towanda-Circle in the third-place match, placing fourth in the state.
Setter Rinny McMullen was named to the Class 4A all-state tournament team.
Members of the Class 4A fourth-place Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team are: Erin Lemke, Madison Quinn, Chase Kallevig, Elizabeth Jacobs, Carleigh Pritchard, Haley Cain, Riley Kallevig, Alyse Moore, Rinny McMullen, Davis Guetterman, Sydni Keagle and Reilly Ratliff-Becher.
The Louisburg Lady Cats wore For the Boys Why Not? T-shirts in memory of volleyball player Dane Leclair, who died after a fall from a parking garage in Lincoln, Neb. Leclair was a student graduate assistant for the University of Nebraska volleyball team. He played on two McQuaid Jesuit High School state championship teams and played four years at the University of Loyola in Chicago.
The fourth-place run for the Lady Cats marked the eighth time in 10 years that the Louisburg volleyball team ended its season in the state tournament.
Louisburg went three sets against Towanda-Circle (33-6) in the third-place match. The Lady Cats battled and nearly came away with the third-place trophy. Louisburg won the first set 25-18. Louisburg lost the second set by four points, 21-25.
The third set was a battle. It was knotted at 24-24. This was anyone’s match. Louisburg lost the final two points, falling 24-26.
The Lady Cats fell to Topeka-Hayden (25-14) in the semifinals by scores of 14-25 and 18-25.
Louisburg was 2-1 in pool play on Friday, Nov. 1.
The Lady Cats lost to Andale (35-2) in straight sets to open the day, 10-25 and 19-25.
Louisburg was in another battle against Holton (30-11) in the second round of pool play. The Lady Cats won the first set 26-24. The second set was another two-point game with Louisburg falling 23-25. Louisburg took the third set 25-20, to take the must-win match.
A second loss would have all but eliminated the Lady Cats from the championship round. Only two teams move on from each pool.
The Lady Cats had one more hill to climb to move on to the championship round.
The Lady Cats lost the first set against Nickerson (27-13) by a score of 19-25. To win the match, Louisburg would have to win the next two sets.
Louisburg pulled away and took the second set 25-10. The third set would be much closer, but the Lady Cats finished the set strong in a 25-20 victory to take the match.
Pritchard led the team in kills with 209. Jacobs had 182 kills. Cain had 170 kills.
McMullen had 73 aces. Guetterman had 38 aces. Chase Kallevig had 45 aces.
Pritchard had 53 blocks. Cain had 47 blocks.
Ratliff-Becher had 300 digs. Riley Kallvig had 211 digs.
McMullen had 426 assists. Guetterman had 384 assists.
Ratliff-Becher had received 595 serves. Riley Kallevig had received 417 serves.
