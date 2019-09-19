WAMEGO — The Louisburg Lady Cat cross country team placed fourth in the Wamego Invitational.
Louisburg placed fifth in the state last season. The Lady Cats qualified the team for state two years in a row, setting school history with the first trip.
Trinity Moore led the Lady Cats at Wamego on Saturday, Sept. 14, placing third with a time of 21 minutes, 2 seconds.
Louisburg won four medals on the day.
Reese Johnson placed 18th in the girls varsity race, crossing the finish line in 22:07. Teammate Carlee Gassman was 21st with a time of 22:32.
Anthony Davis set the pace for the Louisburg boys, placing 29th to take home a medal.
Chloe Jones led the Lady Panthers, running a time of 23:02 for 28th place. Tristen Haddock placed 68th in 25:25.
Kelsey Igert finished 73rd for Paola with a time of 25:38. Ashton Bishop was one second behind her for 74th place.
Bree Gassman of Louisburg was 78th with a time of 26:11. Kennady Wilkerson finished 80th in 26:17. Ruth Minster placed 82nd in 26:30.
Lily Woolsey of Paola placed 89th in 27:26. Darian Hudgeons was 90th in 27:34. Rylee Pratt finished 91st in 27:39.
Aaron Maxwell led the Paola boys, placing 33rd in 18:43.
Ryan Rogers of Louisburg was 48th in 19:25. Carson Houchen placed 56th in 19:32. Cade Holtzen was 69th with a time of 19:49.
Sawyer Richardson of Louisburg was 93rd in 20:53. Gavin Carter of Paola placed 96th in 21:03. Tom Downum of Paola finished 102nd in 21:32. Evan Murphy of Louisburg was 104th in 21:37.
Justice Reed of Paola placed 116th in 22:17. Jordan Macfarlane of Paola was 121st in 22:48. Trevor Wiseman finished 127th in 28:02.
Mary Moreno of Paola placed 14th with a time of 26:55 to medal in the girls junior varsity race. Nova Ptacek of Louisburg placed 24th and teammate Alexis French was 27th to bring home medals for the Lady Cats.
Malee Rutherford of Louisburg placed 38th. Emma Behrendt of Paola was 46th.
Wildcat Ben McKain ran down a medal in the boys junior varsity race, placing 14th in 21:37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.