LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats went 4-1, placing second in the Louisburg Invitational volleyball tournament on their home court.
Louisburg went three sets with Shawnee Mission East in a rematch for the championship, falling by scores of 25-20, 20-25 and 9-25 on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Lady Cats showed some fight to win the first set, coming back from an 11-18 deficit to win the game.
Adyson Ross served 11 consecutive points in the first set against Olathe North, setting the tone for a two-set sweep. Ross fired in five aces in the match. Louisburg won by scores of 25-11 and 25-20.
Louisburg went undefeated in pool play.
The Lady Cats opened with a straight set win against Highland Park by scores of 25-7 and 25-7.
Louisburg defeated Leavenworth in back-to-back sets by identical scores of 25-10, 25-10.
The Lady Cats wrapped up pool play with a hard-fought two set win against Shawnee Mission East by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
Members of the Lady Cats volleyball team to place second in the Louisburg Invitational on its home court are: Corinna McMullen, Adyson Ross, Davis Guetterman, Chase Kallevig, Hailey Sword, Allie Kennedy, Emma Prettyman, Aubryn Berck, Claire Brown and Izzy Moreland.
McMullen had 29 kills in the tournament. Ross blasted 18 kills. Sword had 16 kills. Guetterman finished with 17 kills.
Kallevig had 35 digs and served in seven aces. Berck had 19 digs and five aces.
The Louisburg Lady Cats suffered a devastating blow during a Frontier League dual against Spring Hill at home Sept. 14, losing middle hitter and blocker Allie Kennedy to an ankle injury.
