LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats volleyball team rallied from a six-point deficit against Shawnee Mission East in the semifinals of the Louisburg Invitational.
Louisburg trailed 10-16 and came back to win the first set 25-22 on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Lady Cats jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second set and won it 25-18 to take the match.
The rally sent the Louisburg Lady Cats to the championship match against the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats.
Louisburg fell to Basehor-Linwood in two hard-fought games, losing each set by five points or less, 20-25 and 22-25.
Elizabeth Jacobs had a kill and Alyse Moore lowered the boom on a kill as Louisburg took a 3-1 lead in the first set against Basehor-Linwood. Carleigh Pritchard broke a tie with a kill at 6-5.
The Lady Cats pushed points to 8-5. Basehor-Linwood went on a 4-0 run, putting Louisburg down one point at 8-9.
Rinny McMullen broke a tie with a well-timed and placed tip at the net to give the Lady Cats a 12-11 advantage.
Trailing by three points, Moore had a huge kill at 13-15. Moore and Pritchard had blocks on a long volley won by the Lady Cats at 14-16.
Erin Lemke had a kill and Riley Kallevig served an ace as the Lady Cats tied the set at 17-17. Jacobs had a kill down the line at 19-20. The Lady Cats lost five of the next six points and the set, 20-25.
Haley Cain had a block, Moore had a block and McMullen served an ace as Louisburg took a 6-0 lead in the second set. McMullen served for six straight points on the run.
McMullen had a tip at the net to make it 7-3. Louisburg lost a long volley as Basehor-Linwood tied the set at 7-7.
Pritchard had a block at 9-11 and a cross-court kill at 10-12. Chase Kallevig made a great dig and Lemke finished the volley off with a kill at 11-13. Pritchard tied the set with a kill at 13-13. Lemke had a kills at 15-17 and 16-19.
Reilly Ratliff-Becher had a huge dig, McMullen rolled on the floor for another dig and Jacobs ended the volley with a kill at 17-20. Chase Kallevig tied the set with an ace at 20-20.
Louisburg won a long volley at 21-20. Moore had a block to break a tie at 22-21. Louisburg lost four of the next five points and the set 23-25.
The Louisburg Lady Cats trailed Shawnee Mission East 1-6 in the first set of the semifinals match.
Moore had a cross-court kill at 3-8. Pritchard dropped the hammer on a kill at 5-8 and had another kill at 6-10. Jacobs had a kill down the line at 9-12.
Louisburg trailed 10-16 in the set. Pritchard had a cross- court kill at 14-17 and a block at 15-17. Cain made it a one-point game with an ace at 16-17. The set was tied at 17-17 and 18-18.
Riley Kallevig served an ace at 20-19. Pritchard had a kill at 22-19. Davis Guetterman had a tip over the net and Ratliff-Becher had a dig on a long volley at 23-19. Jacobs had a tip at the net and Cain had a kill to finish out the set 25-22.
McMullen had back-to-back aces to make it 3-0 in the second set.
Cain had a kill. Chase Kallevig and McMullen had digs as Louisburg won a volley at 5-2. Lemke had a kill down the line at 7-3 and another kill at 8-3.
Cain had a block at 11-9. Moore had a kill at 15-13. Pritchard had a kill at 20-16. Jacobs had a kill at 22-17. McMullen had a brilliant soft serve into an open area for an ace and a dig on a volley as the Lady Cats closed out the set 25-18.
