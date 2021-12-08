LOUISBURG — The Lady Cats won a substate championship and made a run to the Class 4A state tournament last season.
Eight letter-winners are back to try to punch another ticket to state in 2021-22.
Louisburg returns three senior letter-winners in forward Jordan Mynsted, guard Delaney Wright and forward Sierra Hahn.
Also back for the Lady Cats are junior point guard Brianne Kuhlman, junior guard Delanie Tally, junior guard Adyson Ross, junior center Emma Prettyman and junior guard Emma Lohse.
Louisburg coach Adrianne Lane enters her second season with the program.
“Practice is going great,” she said. “The girls work hard.
“This being my second year with most of them, I feel they understand everything better and they know what I expect out of them,” Lane said.
Louisburg was 19-5 last season.
“The keys for us to be successful again this season are play together, trust each other and know our individual roles,” Lane said. “Our goals are to win league and win 15 or more games.”
Spring Hill and Eudora are the teams to beat in the Frontier League, she said.
