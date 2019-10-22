LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match of their prep careers.
Seniors playing in their final regular season home match against Olathe North on senior night, Thursday, Oct. 17, were Erin Lemke, Elizabeth Jacobs, Haley Cain, Riley Kallevig, Sydni Keagle and Reilly Ratliff-Becher.
Louisburg lost a tough match against Olathe North by scores of 18-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 23-25.
Three of the sets were decided by seven points or less, including a two-point and three-point game.
Lemke is an outside hitter on the right side. Jacobs is an outside hitter on the right side.
Cain is a middle blocker. Kallevig is an outside hitter.
Keagle is a right side hitter and middle backer. Ratliff-Becher is the libero.
Louisburg is 18-12 on the season.
Carleigh Pritchard leads the team in kills with 168. Jacobs has 155 kills. Cain is third on the team with 134 kills. Alyse Moore has 130 kills. Kallevig has 123 kills.
Rinny McMullen has a team-leading 64 aces. Chase Kallevig has 38 aces. Davis Guetterman has 32 aces. Riley Kallevig has 25 aces.
Pritchard has 42 blocks on the season. Cain has 39 blocks. Moore has 29 blocks. Riley Kallevig has 14 blocks. Jacobs has 13 blocks. Lemke has 12 blocks.
Ratliff-Becher leads the team with 261 digs. Riley Kallevig has 168 digs. Chase Kallevig has 115 digs. Guetterman has 103 digs, McMullen has 102 digs.
McMullen has 350 assists. Guetterman has 321 assists.
Ratliff-Becher has received 477 serves. Riley Kallevig has received 326 serves. Chase Kallevig has received 182 serves. Jacobs has received 127 serves.
