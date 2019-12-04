LOUISBURG — Nine letter-winners are back to lead the Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team.
Junior forward Madilyn Melton and junior guard Alyse Moore were Tri-County Spotlight selections a year ago.
Melton was a first-team selection. Melton posted 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. She shot 46 percent from the floor.
“Madilyn has committed herself and puts in a great deal of work to improve as a player,” Louisburg coach Shawn Lowry said. “She is always willing to put in extra time to improve on weaknesses. She is growing into a good leader that she is earning through her hard work and unselfishness.”
Moore was an honorable mention selection. Moore averaged 5.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for the Lady Cats.
“Alyse developed into our best defender this season and was tenacious when it came to what she gave on the court,” Lowry said. “She has a fantastic work ethic and is a ‘tough-as-nails’ player. I expect her to be a really good leader for us these next two years because of how hard she works and the great teammate she is.”
Other letter-winners back from a team that went 10-11 last season are: senior forward Haley Cain, junior guard Brooklyn Diederich, junior forward Megan Foote, sophomore center Jordan Mynsted, junior guard Madison Quinn and sophomore guard Delaney Wright.
Coach Lowry enters his ninth season with the Louisburg girls basketball program and seventh as head coach.
The Frontier League is a tough one, Lowry said. Teams to beat this season include Piper, Eudora and Spring Hill.
