LOUISBURG – The Lady Cats would not be denied on their home court, defeating the Cyclones from Ottawa.
Louisburg won the first two sets of the best-of-five series, and finished off the match with a dramatic comeback victory in the fourth set to take it three sets to one Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The Lady Cats got off to a slow start in the first set, trailing 1-5 before rallying to tie it at 8-8. It was 15-15 when Louisburg went on a run to 18-15 before winning the set 25-19.
Louisburg led 5-2 early in the second set, pushed points to 22-16 and won it 25-17.
After lead 17-14 in the third set, the Lady Cats could not close the deal. After ties of 23-23 and 24-24, Louisburg lost the set 24-26.
Louisburg had to bring it in the fourth set to win the match. The Lady Cats led 12-7, but the Cyclones roared back to tie it at 14-14 and break out to a four-point advantage. Louisburg won eight of the next 10 points to win the set 25-22 and take the match three sets to one.
Middle hitter Carleigh Pritchard had a block and a kill to get Louisburg fired up in the first set, clawing back into it at 4-6. Setter Rinny McMullen had an incredible back set over the net for a point at 6-8. She added a kill at 7-8. Pritchard tied the set up with an ace at 8-8.
Middle hitter Allie Kennedy had a kill at 9-8. Louisburg made it a 5-0 run to 10-8, causing Ottawa to take a timeout. Kennedy had a stuff block at 15-12. Outside hitter Adyson Ross had a kill at 17-15.
Alyse Moore had a huge dig on a volley, and the Lady Cats took the point on a kill by Pritchard at 18-15. Moore made it 21-16 with a kill. Moore added a cross-court kill at 24-18 and ended it with a kill at 25-19.
McMullen had a great back set. Ross followed with a big time kill. Pritchard made it 4-1 in the second set with a kill.
Chase Kallevig made two big saves to keep the volley going, and the Lady Cats took the point at 6-2. Pritchard had a kill at 7-5. Moore lowered the boom on a cross court kill at 8-6 on a perfect set from McMullen.
Kennedy fired a spike into the far corner for a point. McMullen fired in an ace at 10-6. Emma Prettyman had a kill at 13-8. Madison Quinn served an ace at 17-11.
Kennedy had another kill at 20-15. Ross had a kill off blockers at 23-16. Prettyman had a kill at 25-17 to end the set.
Louisburg let 17-13 in the third set. Pritchard had a kill at 18-16 Ottawa rallied to tie it at 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24. The Cyclones scored two straight points to take the set 24-26.
Prithchard opened the fourth set with a kill. McMullen had a kill to break a tie at 3-2. Moore had a block, a kill and a cross-court kill to run the score to 10-6.
McMullen made a great dig on a volley and Prettyman posted the point with a kill at 11-6. Pritchard had a tip at the net at 13-10.
Ottawa went on a 6-1 run. The set was tied 13-13 and 14-14. Ottawa went on another run to put Louisburg down 15-19.
Pritchard had a kill at 16-19. Kennedy had a kill at 18-20. Alison Prettyman followed with a timely kill at 20-21. Ross tied the score with a kill off blockers. Prettyman broke the tie with a kill at 22-21. Kennedy had a kill at 23-22.
Pritchard ended the set with back-to-back kills. The second kill came on a great set from McMullen for a final score of 25-22.
