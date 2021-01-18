BALDWIN — Megan Foote sank two big free throws down the stretch as the Louisburg Lady Cats rolled their record to a perfect 8-0 with a win at Baldwin against the Lady Bulldogs.
Foote was big at the end, sinking two clutch foul shots in a six-point, 57-51 victory at Baldwin on Friday, Jan. 15.
Foote sank three 3-pointers in the game, scoring 14 points.
Jordan Mynsted also scored 14 points for the Lady Cats.
Louisburg held a 16-13 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cats were still up by three at the half, 26-23.
Louisburg outscored Baldwin by three points in the second half and posted the 57-51 victory.
The Lady Cats swept the series from the Lady Bulldogs, defeating Baldwin in Louisburg earlier in the season, 42-39. That marked the first win for the Louisburg girls against Baldwin since 2014.
Madilyn Melton topped double figures against Baldwin on Friday, posting 12 points.
Brianne Kuhlman had six points. Alyse Moore and Brooklyn Diederich also scored.
The Lady Cats defeated Bonner Springs on the road Tuesday, Jan. 12, by a final score of 57-34.
Melton led the Lady Cats with 17 points.
Mynsted had 13 points and six rebounds.
