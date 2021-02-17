SPRING HILL — The Louisburg Lady Cats went on a 13-3 run to start their Frontier League showdown on the road against the Lady Broncos of Spring Hill.
Louisburg, 13-2, went on to win the game by 18 points, 61-43, Thursday, Feb. 11.
Megan Foote, Madilyn Melton and Jordan Mynsted all scored in double figures to lead the Lady Cats.
Foote posted 19 points to lead the way. She made six field goals, with four 3-pointers, and added three free throws.
Melton finished with 18 points. She made eight field goals and had two free throws.
Mynsted had 11 points She sank three 3-pointers and five three throws.
Brooklyn Diederich had nine points. Brianna Kuhlman and Alyse Moore also scored.
Louisburg made 22 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. The Lady Cats struggled at the free-throw line, sinking 10 of 21 attempts.
Alli Frank scored a team-high 20 points for the Lady Broncos.
Jenna Weber had nine points for Spring Hill. Cate Milroy, Julia Hess, Emily Dowd, Meredith Todd and Kayla Owens also scored.
