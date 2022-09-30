LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat volleyball team was runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational.
It was a long road back to second for Louisburg, opening the day with a straight set loss to Shawnee Mission East on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Louisburg fell to Shawnee Mission East by scores of 23-25 and 23-25.
The Lady Cats would not lose another match on the day, rallying for five wins in a row to place second in the Louisburg Invitational.
Louisburg defeated Basehor-Linwood in straight sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-18 in the second-place match, going 5-1 on the day.
Playing for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team were junior defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, senior outside hitter Adyson Ross, senior outside hitter Claire Brown, senior libero Ava Jorn, junior outside hitter Hailey Sword, junior defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams, junior middle blocker Madelyn Williams, junior setter Megan Quinn, senior middle blocker Allie Kennedy and senior middle blocker Emma Prettyman.
Madelyn Williams had a kill at 6-2 in the first set against Basehor-Linwood. Prettyman had a kill. Brown lowered the boom on a kill.
Kennedy had a block to tie the set at 9-9. Prettyman had a block at 16-11. Sword had a block at 17-11. Prettyman had a kill as Louisburg took the first set 25-23.
Brown broke a tie with a kill at 6-5 in the second set. Sword served aces at 8-5 and 9-5. Prettyman had a block at 11-5. Brown had a kill to end the set, 25-18, giving Louisburg the two-set victory.
Louisburg defeated Leavenworth in straight sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-21. The victory moved the Louisburg Lady Cats into the second-place match with Basehor-Linwood.
Kennedy had a block at 4-4 in the first set against Leavenworth. Sword served an ace to break a tie at 6-5. Ross served in an ace to tie the set at 11-11. Ross had a kill to break a tie at 17-16. Kennedy broke a tie with a kill at 18-17. Louisburg went on to take the set 25-22.
Quinn broke a tie with an ace in the second set at 4-3. Kennedy had a block at 6-6. Brown had a kill at 21-20. Prettyman had a kill at 22-21. Brown served in back-to-back aces to make it 24-21. Prettyman had a kill at 25-21 to give the Lady Cats the two-set victory.
The Lady Cats came out strong in the first match of the afternoon session, defeating Olathe North by scores of 25-22 and 25-14.
Brown had a kill at 1-0 in the first set. Williams had a block at 3-1. Kennedy had a kill at 4-2. Brown broke a tie with an ace at 7-6.
Williams broke a tie with a kill at 8-7. Kennedy had a kill at 11-10. Sword had a block at 14-10. Brown had a block at 19-15. Kennedy had a kill at 24-22 and served in an ace to end the set, 25-22.
Ross broke a tie with an ace at 11-10 in the second set. Brown had a block at 23-12.
Louisburg faced another Shawnee school, taking on Shawnee Mission South. The Lady Cats won the match in straight sets with scores of 25-12 and 25-19.
After falling to Shawnee Mission East to open the day, the Lady Cats got back on track with a three-set victory against Shawnee Mission West, taking the match by scores of 25-22, 19-25 and 27-25. The third set was back and forth, and Louisburg won it by two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.