ROELAND PARK – The Louisburg Lady Cats had a rough draw in the Class 4A substate tournament.
Louisburg (9-12) traveled to Bishop Miege (19-2) for first-round action Tuesday, March 1. The Lady Cats were the No. 14 seed, facing the No. 3 seed.
Bishop Miege, a private Catholic high school, is a perennial state powerhouse. Bishop Miege has won six of the last seven girls state championships.
Louisburg battled in the substate playoff game but were no match for Bishop Miege, falling by final score of 70 to 37.
It was the final night of high school basketball for Louisburg seniors Jordan Mynsted, Sierra Hahn and Delaney Wright.
The Lady Cats were without Wright, who suffered an injury earlier in the season.
“We played hard against a very athletic and talented team,” Louisburg coach Adrianne Lane said. “I am sad the season is over, but I know the three seniors will move on to bigger and better things. They are all three such amazing ladies.
“The three seniors have been such a huge part of the Louisburg High School girls basketball program,” Lane said. “They always work hard and battle till the end, this shows the younger girls what it means to be a Lady Cat. I am so proud of the three seniors and the ladies they have become, and I wish them nothing but the best.”
Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delanie Tally, Emma Prettyman and Mynsted started for Louisburg.
The Lady Cats were outscored 18-8 in the first quarter and trialed 38 to 15 at the intermission.
Louisburg was in a close 19-13 third quarter. Bishop Miege went on a 14-9 fourth-quarter run to end the game.
Bishop Miege dominated the boards, rotating a number of post players in and out of the game. The roster featured one 6-0 post player and four 5-10 players.
Mynsted played tough defense inside, blocking a couple of shots. She also had rebounds on both sides of the glass.
Prettyman ran down several loose balls and was tough on the boards as well.
Tally played hard at the guard position, running with Bishop Miege. Adyson Ross pushed the pace as point on offense.
Mynsted led the Lady Cats with 17 points. Tally posted nine points. Ross had seven points. Emma Lohse and Prettyman also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.