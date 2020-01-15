KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Louisburg Lady Cats held Turner to less than five points in each of four quarters of basketball on the road.
Led by its defensive pressure, Louisburg defeated Turner 72-18 to open the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Cats improved to 4-1 with the victory. Louisburg also climbed into the top 10 in the state, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
Louisburg worked hard over the break to stay game-ready, including stressing the defensive side of the basketball.
That hard worked paid off right out of the gate at Turner.
Louisburg went on a 20-5 run in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Cats left no doubt with a 27-4 run in the second quarter to take care of business.
The Lady Cats had a 15-4 run in the third quarter, and closed out the game with a 10-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Louisburg went to a pressure defense, playing a 1-3-1. The Lady Cats’ pressure took Turner out of its game and led to some easy baskets off turnovers.
Brooklyn Diederich led the Louisburg Lady Cats offensively, posting a team-high 15 points. She led all scorers. Diederich made three 3-pointers in the win.
Alyse Moore and Madilyn Melton were also in double digits, posting 12 points each.
Delaney Wright and Jordan Mynsted each had nine points.
Pushing the pace on both ends of the court, the Lady Cats used their bench in the game as well. Guards Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross and Emma Lohse got some valuable varsity game experience in the road victory.
Louisburg’s game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, at Eudora was postponed due to a winter storm.
The Lady Cats are at home for three games, which started with Bonner Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Louisburg is back at home against Baldwin and Frontenac.
The Lady Cats made 27 field goals. Louisburg made 12 of 22 from the free-throw line.
