LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team was ready to make a fourth trip to the state semifinals.
The Lady Cats were a dynasty, posting a record of 44-18-1 over the past three seasons, or an average season of 15-6.
With 12 seniors back for the 2020 campaign, the Lady Cats had their sights set on a state championship.
As freshmen, the seniors were part of a Lady Cat program that placed fourth in the state tournament. The girls would come back with a vengeance as sophomores and juniors, ending their season in the state championship game.
The Lady Cats were runner-up in the state two years in a row and in the state final four for three straight years.
“I would have had 12 seniors on this year’s team looking to see if they could become one of very few to make it to the state final four, four years in a row,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “This year’s team made three really solid goals: win a league title, win a regional championship and win a state championship.
“This would have been our program’s fifth year and everything was built for this season,” Conley said. “I honestly feel we were going to complete for that league title and we were going to go back to the state final four. We wanted three banners: league title, regional championship, and a state championship.”
When spring high school sports were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Louisburg soccer program was devastated, Conley said.
Seniors who were ready to lead the Lady Cats team of destiny were Avery O’Meara, Erin Lemke, Lillian McDaniel, Ashley Moore, Trinity Moore, Skylar Bowman, Haley Cain, Hannah Straub, Olivia Chase, Andie Masten, Mackenzie Scholtz and Morgan Messer.
O’Meara, a midfielder, started 61 of 62 games the last three seasons for the Lady Cats. She was second team all-state last season.
Lemke appeared in 59 games for the Lady Cats, starting in 48 games. She was second team all-league and first team all-state. She had 29 goals and 27 assists.
McDaniel appeared in 16 games. She had two goals and one assist.
Ashley Moore appeared in four games in the 2019 season.
Trinity Moore appeared in 53 games, making 43 starts. She was first team all-league and first team all-state. She had 18 goals and eight assists.
Bowman started 20 games and appeared in 58 games.
Cain appeared in 36 games.
Straub tore her ACL towards the end of her sophomore year. She missed her entire junior year because of the ACL injury. Prior to the injury, she started in all 42 games she played in for the Lady Cats.
Chase appeared in three varsity games for the Lady Cats last season.
Masten appeared in three varsity games for Louisburg in 2019.
Scholtz appeared in 62 games for Louisburg, making 61 starts. She ended her career with a school-record 98 goals and a school-record 39 assists. She was named a team captain for 2020. She was first team all-league and all-state and named the state co-offensive player of the year. She also holds school records for game-winning goals in a season (10), career game-winning goals (19), hat tricks in a season (9) and career hat tricks (18).
Scholtz signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Missouri Southern State University.
Messer appeared in 53 games for Louisburg. She had nine goals and five assists.
