LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Lady Cats volleyball team split a triangular at home, taking a match from Burlington in straight sets before falling to Piper in three sets.
Louisburg defeated Burlington by scores of 25-5 and 26-24 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Louisburg Lady Cats Caileigh Kilgore (left) and Evyn Richardson go up for a block during a volley against Burlington during a home match Tuesday, Sept. 5. Louisburg defeated Burlington in two sets and fell to Piper in three sets.
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Lady Cats volleyball team split a triangular at home, taking a match from Burlington in straight sets before falling to Piper in three sets.
Louisburg defeated Burlington by scores of 25-5 and 26-24 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The Lady Cats fell behind in their first set against Piper before rallying to tie it at 17-17 and winning it 25-23.
Louisburg faced an eight-point deficit in the second set, 0-8, and got within 8-19 before losing the set 12-25.
In the third and deciding set, Louisburg led 8-4 and 13-6 before falling by three points, 22-25.
Evyn Richardson had a kill, a block and another kill as Louisburg took a 15-4 lead in the opening set against Burlington.
Delaney Nelson had a kill at 24-4. Izzy Moreland closed out the set with a kill at 25-5.
Moreland blasted a kill at 5-3 in the second set. Caileigh Kilgore had a kill on a great backset from Moreland at 7-4. Hailey Sword had a kill down the line to make it 9-5.
Adelyn Moore and Madelyn Williams added a pair of kills to push the lead to 11-6. Sword served an ace at 13-6.
Burlington closed the set to 16-13, 15-15 and 19-18.
Moore had a kill down line at 20-18. Ashlyn Berck made a great dig, and Sword finished the volley with a kill at 23-19. Nelson broke a tie with a kill at 25-24, and Megan Quinn ended the set and match with an ace at 26-24.
Louisburg trailed Piper 1-5 in the first set of the final match of the evening. Williams and Sword had kills, and Katie Elpers made a block to make it a one-point set at 5-6.
Richardson had a block and a tip at the net for a score of 9-11. Williams had a kill, Quinn served an ace and Sword had a kill to make it a two-point game, 15-17. Louisburg rallied to tie it at 17-17.
Williams broke the tie with an ace. Nelson broke another tie with a kill at 19-18. Nelson had another kill to tie it at 20-20. Sword had a cross court kill, and Kilgore ended a volley with a kill as the Lady Cats went on to win it 25-23.
Louisburg fell behind 0-8 in the second set and ended up losing it 12-25.
Nelson had a kill at 6-3 in the third set. Williams followed with a kill at 8-4.
Moreland tipped the ball over the net to make it 11-6. Williams served an ace at 13-6. Sword kept the momentum going with a kill at 14-9.
Piper got within one point at 15-14.
Richardson answered with a kill at 16-14 and a block at 17-14.
Williams had a pair of kills off blockers for the Lady Cats at 19-17 and 20-17.
Piper rallied to tie the set at 20-20 and won five of the next seven points to take the set and win the match two games to one.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.