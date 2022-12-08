LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat basketball team is spelling defense with a capital “D,” allowing just 30 points in their first two games.
Louisburg ran past Burlington, 56-19, in its home opener Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Louisburg post player Emma Prettyman goes up for an inside shot against Burlington in the Lady Cats home opener Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Lady Cats held Burlington to one point in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock, with Louisburg leading by more than 30 points.
It was the second win in a row to open the season. The Lady Cats started the 2022-23 season off with a dominating 55-11 victory at Tonganoxie on Friday, Dec. 2.
Louisburg, 2-0, is holding teams to less than four points per quarter.
The Lady Cats went on an 18-5 run in the first quarter at home against Burlington. Louisburg all but sealed the win with a 14-1 run in the second quarter. The Lady Cats held a 14-7 advantage in the third quarter and closed out the game with a 10-6 edge in the final frame.
Seniors Delaney Tally and Adyson Ross led the Lady Cats with an offensive one-two punch, combining for 33 points. Talley led the way with 17 points. Ross finished with 16 points.
Brianna Kuhlman posted seven points. Emma Lohse, Ashley Branine and Mackenze Rooney each had four points. Emma Prettyman and Shylar Whiting also scored.
The Louisburg Lady Cats opened the season with a 26-0 blitz at Tonganoxie on their way to a 55-11 victory.
Louisburg forced 33 turnovers and capitalized with 40 points on the other end as a result.
Ross had a double-double to lead Louisburg, scoring 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. She added four steals.
Kuhlman finished with double figures, scoring 10 points.
Tally had nine points. Lohse posted eight points. Addy Stohs, Sami Lane, Whiting and Rooney also scored.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
