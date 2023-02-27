LOUISBURG — Lady Cats coach Adrianne Lane had a dilemma on senior night.
What does a coach do on senior night with seven seniors? There was no question for coach Lane.
The answer was simple. In one of the most unselfish and classic team acts, Lane had all seven seniors introduced and started all seven in the Louisburg Lady Cats final regular season home game against the Paola Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delanie Tally, Tehya Harvey, Ava Baker and Emma Prettyman all started for the Louisburg Lady Cats on senior night.
Harvey was injured, but suited up and was on the court with her teammates on senior night.
Louisburg was given a team technical foul for having too many players on the court, but it was worth it to recognize all seven, coach Lane said.
Abby Ediger made both free throws, giving Paola a 2-0 lead.
The rest of the night belonged to the Lady Cats in a 47-39 victory.
“This senior group is very special to our program,” coach Lane said. “To have seven seniors playing together after all the years is very rare, but this group is super close, and they take a lot of pride in being a team and playing together. These seniors have helped develop this program over the past three years, and I know their presence and memories will continue to be a part of our team for several years to come.
“As a coach I have never had to worry about having too many seniors to start on senior night,” she said. “I wanted all of the girls to get the opportunity to start because all seven of them deserved to be honored on senior night. Tehya was very excited to suit up and be on the court with her teammates. I think this was a very special moment for her and I am so glad she got the opportunity to get on the court this season.”
The six seniors who were able to play all scored, leading the Louisburg Lady Cats to a 47-39 victory against the Paola Lady Panthers. Harvey, who was injured, was on the court for the start of the game and walked to the bench for high-fives with her teammates.
Ross and Prettyman fueled the Lady Cats on a 15-8 first quarter run. Ross sank three field goals, scoring six of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter. Prettyman made two field goals and one free throw for five of her seven points.
Baker took the baton in the second quarter, sinking three field goals in a 13-4 run. She finished the game with eight points.
Ross took a second offensive tour in the third quarter, leading an 11-10 edge in the frame with another six points on three more field goals.
Ashley Kuhlman, Ashley Branine, Tally and Lohse also scored.
Ediger scored 13 points to lead Paola. Brylynn Wicker finished with eight points. Hazel Downum had six points . Ella Foster, Maddie Pitzer, Ava Kane and Aurora Downum also scored.
It was the final game for Paola seniors Peyton Williams, Maggie Kauk, Pitzer, Foster and Kehl.
