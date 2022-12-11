Members of the Class 4A state runner-up Louisburg cheerleading squad are (in front from left) Sydney Dudzik, Bella Feikert, Zoe Cutshaw; (second row) coach Marissa Marrow, Caroline Dugger, Elizabeth George, Addison Drake, Brooklyn Harmon, Adison Vargo, Maddy Carpenter-Ross; (back row) Sienna Finch, Alayna Stohs, Alaina Dudzik, Maddie O’Keefe, Liz Willming, Kayleigh Ramsey, Taryn Osborn, Anna Brizendine and Jocelyn Burk.
TOPEKA – The Louisburg High School cheerleading squad advanced to the finals of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition for the fourth year in a row.
Louisburg placed second in the state for the second year in a row.
The Louisburg cheerleading squad has placed in the top four for four years in a row and won the state championship in 2019.
Louisburg was one of just six teams to advance to the finals in Class 4A during the state competition at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Members of the Class 4A state runner-up Louisburg cheerleading squad are Sydney Dudzik, Bella Feikert, Zoe Cutshaw, Caroline Dugger, Elizabeth George, Addison Drake, Brooklyn Harmon, Adison Vargo, Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Sienna Finch, Alayna Stohs, Alaina Dudzik, Maddie O’Keefe, Liz Willming, Kayleigh Ramsey, Taryn Osborn, Anna Brizendine and Jocelyn Burk. Louisburg is coached by Marissa Morrow.
Louisburg was in fourth place heading into the finals. Louisburg moved up two more spots in the finals, earning the state runner-up finish.
The Spirit Game Day state competition consists of three rounds of competition: band dance, which is a one-minute dance and cheer routine put to band music; fight song and a crowd leading cheer.
Scores are tallied from each of the three rounds, and the top six schools advance to the finals. The team has to cohesively combine all of those elements into one single routine for the finals.
A situational chant is also added in the finals, which consists of an announcer giving a live football announcement which the team has to respond with the proper defense or offense cheer to lead the crowd.
The cheerleading squad had a lot to overcome to get to the finals. Louisburg had a 3-point deduction during their fight song performance due to the song length being two seconds over the limit.
The Wildcats earned a stronger crowd-leading score of 75.633, which gave them an overall score 182.600.
It was good enough to put them into the finals and Louisburg took full advantage.
Louisburg had the best crowd-leading score in the finals, which helped the Wildcats earn their second consecutive state runner-up plaque.
Seniors Bella Feikert, Sydney Dudzik and Zoe Cutshaw led the Louisburg cheerleading squad this season. The three have been a part of the squad's success at state the last four years.
With all of that success the last four years, Louisburg is considered one of the top cheer squads in the state and for good reason. The Wildcats have come home with a plaque every year since 2019.
