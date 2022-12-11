221123_mr_spt_lou_cheer

Members of the Class 4A state runner-up Louisburg cheerleading squad are (in front from left) Sydney Dudzik, Bella Feikert, Zoe Cutshaw; (second row) coach Marissa Marrow, Caroline Dugger, Elizabeth George, Addison Drake, Brooklyn Harmon, Adison Vargo, Maddy Carpenter-Ross; (back row) Sienna Finch, Alayna Stohs, Alaina Dudzik, Maddie O’Keefe, Liz Willming, Kayleigh Ramsey, Taryn Osborn, Anna Brizendine and Jocelyn Burk.

TOPEKA – The Louisburg High School cheerleading squad advanced to the finals of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day competition for the fourth year in a row.

Louisburg placed second in the state for the second year in a row.

