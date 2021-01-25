LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill Lady Broncos basketball team made 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, handing the Lady Cats their first loss of the season.
Emily Dowd, Jenna Weber and Alli Frank each made a pair of free throws in the final 44 seconds as the Lady Broncos defeated the Lady Cats by 11 points, 51-40, on Friday, Jan. 22.
Spring Hill improved to 4-3 with the victory. The Lady Broncos have taken some tough losses in Class 6A play, losing three games by a total of seven points.
Louisburg fell to 8-1 with the loss.
Cate Milroy, a 5-1, junior guard was a difference maker for Spring Hill. When the Lady Broncos needed a rebound, Milroy was there to grab it. She had eight rebounds in the victory, adding five points while running the offense.
Despite being the shortest player on the Spring Hill roster, Milroy is second on the team in rebounds with sheer hustle and determination.
Louisburg’s Megan Foote made a pair of baskets in the first quarter, giving the Lady Cats a 13-10 edge.
Spring Hill held Louisburg to one field goal and two free throws in the second quarter, going on an 11-4 run to take a four-point lead, 21-17, at the intermission. Julia Hess, Brooke Powell, Weber, Frank and Milroy all scored for the Lady Broncos in the frame.
Jordan Minsted came off the bench with 13 points for the Lady Cats. She scored six points in an 11-10 third-quarter to make it a three-point game.
Frank sank a jump shot and an inside basket to extend Spring Hill’s lead to seven points, 35-28, just 98 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Madilyn Meton kept the Lady Cats close, sinking an inside basket and then driving the lane for a layup and the foul. She made the free throw, closing the deficit to two points, 35-33 with 5:34 left in regulation.
Brooklyn Diederich had a steal and a layup for Louisburg, knotting the score at 35-35 with 5:12 on the clock.
Milroy had a huge rebound for Spring Hill with 4:22 on the clock, limiting Louisburg to one shot on the possession.
Kay lee Oakes had an offensive rebound, made the inside basket and drew the foul for Spring Hill. She connected on the free throw for a 38-35 lead. Weber followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to six points.
Frank made a layup on a great inside pass from Milroy to extend the lead to eight points, 43-35.
Milroy grabbed another rebound with 2:12 to play. Emily Dowd hit a pair of free throws on the bonus for a 10-point game, 45-35. Spring Hill protected the lead and the win with six more free throws down the stretch.
Frank led Spring Hill with 15 points. Weber finished with 13 points. Dowd and Powell each had seven points. Milroy, Oakes and Hess also scored.
Minstead scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cats. Melton had nine points. Alyse Moore added seven points. Brianne Kuhlman, Delaney Wright, Delaine Talley and Diederich also scored.
